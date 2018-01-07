The Golden Globes Moments Everyone Is Talking About

The 2018 Golden Globe Awards, the 75th annual edition, felt a little weightier than in years past. Sure, the Globes have a reputation for being the cool version of the Oscars, where celebrities drink too much at their tables and the speeches are a little more off kilter than the buttoned-up Academy Awards. For that, you can thank the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, who vote for the Globes and give the stars plenty of booze.
This year, though, the specter of sexual assault and gender inequality haunts the awards, which are also the first to take place after Trump's inauguration. In response to the various Hollywood scandals and, well, virtually everything else that's going on in America, celebrities participated in the #TimesUp campaign. The idea is that, rather than simply talking entertainment and fashion, stars will bring activists with them to call attention to issues around gender, race, harassment, discrimination, and assault. If you noticed that a disproportionately large number of attendees were wearing black at the awards, it's a show of solidarity with the Time's Up movement.
Of course, it wasn't all serious talk and activism. After Myers' introduction, here are some of the biggest moments from the Golden Globes this year.
Debra Messing owns E! while being interviewed on E!
During E!'s red carpet pre-show, Will & Grace star Debra Messing voiced her support for the Time's Up initiative... which led to her ultimately calling out E! while being interviewed on E! "I was so shocked to hear that E! doesn't believe in paying their female cohosts the same as their male cohosts. I miss Catt Sadler, so we stand with her, and that's something that can change tomorrow," the actress told E!'s Giuliana Rancic, referencing Sadler's departure from the network. "We want people to start having that conversation that women are just as valuable as men."
"I am immensely grateful for the outpouring of support today," Sadler told BuzzFeed News soon after. "Time’s up."
Mariah Carey and Eva Longoria offer a couple good reality checks
After NBC's Al Roker congratulated Carey on her repeat Golden Globe nomination, Carey reminded Roker that it was actually her first nod for songwriting, adding the dig, "Sometimes men forget that women also *write* music." Elsewhere, Longoria corrected Carson Daly, when he called tonight's all-female show of solidarity a moment. "It's a 'movement' not a 'moment.'"
Willem Dafoe wins the award for Best Reaction Shot
The Florida Project's Willem Dafoe might have gone home empty handed last night, losing Best Supporting Actor to Three Billboard's Sam Rockwell, but he wins our very competitive award for Best Reaction shot after Seth Meyers made a joke about him. It was a dicey joke about the recent accusations in Hollywood that might have led to death stares from a less goofy performer. Luckily, Dafoe served up the perfect mug.
Seth Meyers jokes about Harvey Weinstein dying
While he made a handful of jokes about Kevin Spacey and Woody Allen, Seth Meyers saved his most brutal gag for Harvey Weinstein, whom he called "the elephant not in the room." After a cutting remark about how the reviled producer was "crazy" and "difficult to work with" -- a joke that didn't seem to totally land in the room -- he said, "Don't worry, he'll be back in 20 years when he becomes the first person ever booed during the In Memoriam." It got a few groans, but, come on, it was funny.
Amy Poehler's shames Seth Meyers for mansplaining
On his show, Meyers likes to do a segment "Jokes Seth Can't Tell," where his writers Jenny Hagel and Amber Ruffin deliver punchlines that would be a little too problematic for a straight white dude like Meyers to land. In adapting the concept for the Globes, he let nominated performers like Issa Rae, Jessica Chastain, and Hong Chau hit the punchlines. But he saved the best for last with his former Weekend Update co-host Amy Poehler showing up to upend the entire bit. "Is this the mansplaining part of the evening?" she asked.
Frances McDormand just wants the cameraperson out of the way
When Sam Rockwell won for best supporting actor, we kind of thought, Holy shit! He did it! He eked out a surprise victory in a stacked category, which included heavy hitters Willem Dafoe, Armie Hammer, Richard Jenkins, and Christopher Plummer. A camera operator was nearby to capture the immediate reaction of Rockwell's sparring partner, Frances McDormand, which was similar, but more like, Holy shit! He did it! Get this freaking camera off me! I want to see what Sammy's got to say!
Weird L'Oreal commercial compares Winona Ryder to damaged hair
L'Oréal Paris recruited Winona Ryder for a shampoo ad, which you wouldn't think would be particularly controversial move. She's got great hair. But the ad itself, which started like it was a trailer for a movie or something, ended up feeling like a weird dig at Ryder when it ended with the line "Everyone loves a comeback," comparing the Stranger Things star to… damaged hair? Not cool, L'Oréal.
Sterling K. Brown can't not yell,"Oprah!"
With Cecil B. DeMille winner Oprah Winfrey seated in the front row, many winners couldn't help note her presence right when they hit the stage. This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown had the best reaction, just saying, "Oprah!" right as he approached the microphone. How can you not just say, "Oprah!" when you see her?
Tommy Wiseau is having a good night (kind of)
Early in the night, when The Disaster Artist was introduced, the camera panned to a very happy Tommy Wiseau, grinning so hard you thought his face would stay that way forever. The writer-director-star of The Room, Hollywood's best-worst film ever, looked like he was having a great night, finally basking in the Globes glory he'd dreamt of so long ago. Then, James Franco won for best actor in a comedy or musical, earning a statuette for his portrayal of Wiseau. Then, in a nice move, Franco invited Wiseau up on stage. But upon hitting the stage, he moved in for the mic, only to be immediately shut down by Franco and not given a chance to speak. That was when Wiseau's great night became just a good night.
Tom Hanks delivers a tray of martinis to his table
This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman gave his Twitter followers a peak behind the curtain with this shot of Tom Hanks delivering a tray of martinis to his table like the helpful dude you always suspected he was. The Post table is lit!
Aziz Ansari says everyone on the internet thought he would lose
Master of None star Aziz Ansari won his first Golden Globe for Best Actor, which surprised lots of people -- including the comedian himself, who kicked off his speech by noting that "all the websites said I was going to lose." It turns out, you can't believe everything you read on the internet.
Mindy Kaling wants Reese Witherspoon to remember her
Reese Witherspoon introduced Oprah Winfrey's Cecil B. DeMille Award, taking some time to talk about the time they spent in the makeup trailer for the upcoming Wrinkle in Time adaptation. But she didn't give their co-star Mindy Kaling a shout-out. Lesson learned: Never leave Mindy Kaling out of your speech -- she's always watching.
Oprah delivers a killer speech, bringing everyone to their feet
After Seth Meyers joked about her running for office in 2020 earlier in the show, Oprah Winfrey rose to the stage to accept her Cecil B. DeMille Award and gave a speech that couldn't help but feel a little Presidential in the current climate. By the time she reached the end, there wasn't a dry eye in the house. (Best Director winner Guillermo del Toro came up to the stage next and tried to wipe his nose with his envelope.)
"In my career, what I've always tried my best to do, whether on television or through film, is to say something about how men and women really behave," she said towards the end. "I've interviewed and portrayed people who've withstood some of the ugliest things life can throw at you, but the one quality all of them seem to share is an ability to maintain hope for a brighter morning, even during our darkest nights. So I want all the girls watching here, now, to know that a new day is on the horizon!"
Natalie Portman dishes out the best burn of the show
After Oprah's speech, Natalie Portman and Ron Howard took the stage to hand out the Best Director Award -- and Portman was not kidding around with her introduction.
Director Guillermo del Toro refuses to get played off by the music
Going into the Globes, it was looking like del Toro had a great shot at winning best director for The Shape of Water. We're glad he did. He delivered a wide-ranging speech that included many thanks to his loved ones, and a particularly memorable zinger about how grueling it is to be a freaking director. Directors "have made a deal with a particularly inefficient devil that trades three years of our lives for one entry on IMDb," he quipped With his speech running long, the awards show tried to hurry up del Toro with a music cue. No way. Since it was his first time winning a statuette, del Toro took his sweet time at the mic. And, for once, people actually turned down the music.
The censors can't keep up with Frances McDormand
Frances McDormand picked up Best Actress in a Drama towards the end of the night, winning for her part as grieving mother with vengeance on her mind in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri (the Martin McDonagh-directed movie also won Best Picture to end the show, setting it up as an Oscar frontrunner). And she stayed true to her foul-mouthed character Mildred Hayes by delivering a speech that contained a handful of obscenities. She was so quickfire that at one point the trigger-happy censor seemed to bleep her for saying the film's distributor Fox Searchlight. Clearly, it was a long night for everyone.
