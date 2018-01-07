The 2018 Golden Globe Nominations, and Who Will Win

With tonight's 75th Annual Golden Globes, we officially say hello to awards season. The Shape of Water and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri come in looking good on the movie side, while Big Little Lies promises TV domination (and a couple instances of friendly competition). Wait, what awards show is this again? Yeah, this is the one run by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which groups 2017's best TV and movies into the same big night and then divvies up the contenders into famously weird categories for famously weird results (see: The Martian, 2016's "Best Musical or Comedy"). Things should get... wild.
So at 5pm PT/8pm ET get ready to turn your TVs (or live streams) to NBC, look for host Seth Meyers, and enjoy. If you forgot who else is vying for statuettes tonight, read on for our nominee guide, which we'll update once the winners are announced.
Movies
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Call Me by Your Name
Dunkirk
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Who could win? Almost all of the nominees are among our best movies of 2017, but the trophy will likely go to Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri or The Shape of Water, ones the HFPA highlighted in other major categories. In that regard, the latter could have the edge with the most noms total.
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
The Disaster Artist
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
Who could win? Yes, Get Out is funny and satirical, but it got shafted by being lumped into this weird catch-all category, which always feels like the other best motion picture category's reject little brother. Get Out also has the unenviable task of eking out a win against Lady Bird, an HFPA favorite and a more recent hit.
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Jessica Chastain, Molly's Game
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Meryl Streep, The Post
Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World
Who could win? For all her prestige might, Meryl Streep hasn't dominated the awards-season conversation nearly as much as we thought she would. (You could say the same about The Post in general.) The victor should be Frances McDormand, who delivered the kind of potent, nuanced performance in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri that was right up there with her Olive Kitteridge and Marge Gunderson -- the kind fit for Globes glory.
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes
Who could win? Dame Judi Dench is still at the top of her game in Victoria & Abdul, but the competition here will come down to Saoirse Ronan, in the more favorable Lady Bird, and underdog Margot Robbie, who captivated audiences as figure skating's most controversial athlete. Between the two, our money's on Ronan, who's looking to finally turn her third Golden Globe nom into a win.
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Who could win? Though Hong Chau and Mary J. Blige proved to be revelations in their respective, underrated movies, this category ultimately pits Allison Janney against Laurie Metcalf. As the abusive, bird-loving mother of Tonya Harding, we thought Janney gave an especially colorful performance and more than earned kudos.
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Tom Hanks, The Post
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel Esq.
Who could win? The retiring king of method, Daniel Day-Lewis, might seem like an obvious choice, or Timothée Chalamet the popular one. But Gary Oldman, with his wild transformation into Winston Churchill, is the classic pick and true front-runner going into Oscars season.
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Who could win? "You're tearing us apart, HFPA!" is what we'll say if James Franco doesn't take home the statuette for his hilariously accurate and surprisingly deep portrayal of Hollywood's No. 1 weirdo, Tommy Wiseau.
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Who could win? This is a wildly stacked and competitive category. Willem Dafoe has earned most of the early awards love, but we think Christopher Plummer, after accomplishing the brutal task of replacing Kevin Spacey in All the Money in the World quickly and with aplomb, has a good chance to steal.
Best Director, Motion Picture
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World
Steven Spielberg, The Post
Who could win? Another close one. In an ideal world, voters would recognize Christopher Nolan for his impressive work on his visceral World War II masterpiece. More likely: the statuette will go to a director of a movie the HFPA has celebrated in other categories. With that in mind, we shrug our shoulders and look to Guillermo del Toro, whose Shape of Water will be looking for something of a Globes sweep.
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Liz Hannah and Josh Singer, The Post
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Aaron Sorkin, Molly's Game
Who could win? Aaron Sorkin is always a threat, and Liz Hannah, the young screenwriter whose initial script for The Post awed Spielberg with its urgency, could pull off a surprise win. But this should be where Greta Gerwig, the mastermind and snubbed director behind one of the best-reviewed movies of the last decade, gets to shine.
Best Motion Picture, Animated
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Who could win? Though The Boss Baby had the best unboxing video of the year, Coco's got this one.
Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language
A Fantastic Woman
First They Killed My Father
In the Fade
Loveless
The Square
Who could win? The Square, Ruben Ostlund's wily satire about art and ego, won the Palme d'Or, the Cannes film festival's top prize. The Square also has the best scenes with chimps. The Square will win.
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water
Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread
John Williams, The Post
Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk
Who could win? Never bet against Desplat.
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
"Home," Ferdinand
"Mighty River," Mudbound
"Remember Me," Coco
"The Star," The Star
"This is Me," The Greatest Showman
Who could win? It's true: If there's one saving grace about the mess that was The Greatest Showman, it's the music. But it's hard to pull for anything that isn't "Remember Me," a.k.a. this year's "Let It Go."
TV
Best Television Series, Drama
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Who could win? All these shows sound like they could be strong contenders upon first read, but remember when The Handmaid's Tale swept the Emmys? Me too.
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
black-ish
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Master of None
SMILF
Will & Grace
Who could win? Master of None could sneak in for a win in this category, but many pundits and projections favor The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and SMILF, both fascinating stories about strong women, which have come during a historic time of Hollywood industry reckoning.
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Sinner
Top of the Lake: China Girl
Who could win? Though Feud and Fargo were tremendous, all viewers' obsession with Big Little Lies, Liane Moriarty's riveting novel-turned-series, was nonpareil.
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Claire Foy, The Crown
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce
Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Who could win? Katherine Langford comes as a bit of a surprising but well-earned nominee here for her tragic turn as Hannah Baker in the YA hit 13 Reasons Why. She's an exciting underdog to watch in a category stacked with heavy hitters, but it'll be hard to take the win over Elisabeth Moss, fresh off an Emmy win for her top-notch work as Offred.
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Alison Brie, Glow
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Issa Rae, Insecure
Frankie Shaw, Smilf
Who could win? Issa Rae, the creator-star of HBO's smart comedy Insecure, looks to turn her second Globe nomination into a win. She'll have to overcome strong newcomers Rachel Brosnahan and Frankie Shaw, whose shows the HFPA has proven it favors -- we think with that little bit of seniority she will.
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Who could win? Okay, this is probably the most stacked of all the categories, filled to the brim with veteran stars. We're not counting anybody out, but the odds look best for Nicole Kidman, the recent Emmy winner.
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies
Who could win? Laura. Dern.
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Who could win? Though Jason Bateman shocked audiences in Ozark by turning his smart-ass comedic stylings into legit anti-heroism, the raves about Sterling K. Brown have been louder. Look for the Emmy winner to get speech redemption.
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick
William H. Macy, Shameless
Eric McCormack, Will & Grace
Who could win? Many think Will & Grace deserves a win here, having been nominated for a total of 27 Globes before this year and never winning. Master of None, however, could make for another upset.
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Jude Law, The Young Pope
Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
Who could win? Kyle MacLachlan was by far the most fun to watch of this bunch, playing multiple roles in the return of David Lynch's otherworldly murder-mystery head trip. He also has good history with the Globes, having won the statuette in this category in 1991 for the same show.
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
David Thewlis, Fargo
Who could win? David Harbour was a thrill to watch in the second season of Stranger Things -- especially his dancing! But he'll have a tough job wresting the trophy from Alexander Skarsgard, whose work opposite Kidman made for jaw-dropping TV in the HFPA fave Big Little Lies.
