The 11 Most Outrageous Moments from the 2021 Golden Globes

The Golden Globes always have a certain chaos to them—they are, of course, the drunken sibling of the Oscars—but this year's socially distant awards ceremony, hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler from opposite coasts, were even more chaotic than usual. Thanks to spotty audio, confusing cutaways, and forced small talk among the Zoom-assembled nominees, the proceedings felt very awkward. It was still a historic night: Chloé Zhao's win for Best Director for Nomadland (which also won Best Motion Picture—Drama) marked only the second time a woman has taken that prize. Borat Subsequent Moviefilm was the big winner in the movie musical/comedy realm and Chadwick Boseman won posthumously for his work as a trumpeter in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, the award accepted in an emotional speech from his wife, Simone Ledward Boseman.

The Globes have a reputation for nonsense, despite having a prominent spot every awards season. The winners are chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), a group of 87 obscure journalists. While the HFPA and its choices have always been mocked, it came under recently renewed criticism following a Los Angeles Times report that looked into the group's shady enterprises, including ethical transgressions and misuse of funds. The Times also highlighted that there are no Black members, which explains why no Black-led movies received Best Motion Picture—Drama nominations and TV shows like I May Destroy You and Insecure were passed over in favor of fluff like Emily in Paris.

Yet the ceremony went on, with plenty of criticism hurled at the HFPA and some good, bad, and confusing moments you should know about if you missed the Globes that we've collected here. If you're wondering how these wins might impact the Oscars in April, read our Best Picture predictions.