Why 'GoldenEye' Is the Greatest Video Game in the History of Video Games

As the curtain closes down on our lives, there'll be a moment before the reckoning when our greatest successes flash before our eyes. They will involve marriage and children and family. Acts of unmistakable generosity, bravery, and kindness. Or maybe everyone just gets to bear witness to me crouching down and popping Oddjob with a sniper rifle in Stack.

For people of a certain age, you don't have to make the argument that Nintendo 64's GoldenEye 007 is the greatest game of all time; it's already the game of their childhood. Or their teen years. Or their college experience. Regardless, it's inarguably one of the most important first-person shooters of all time. When GoldenEye came out on August 25, 1997, the gaming world -- which was essentially divided between the Sony PlayStation and Nintendo 64 (no one was playing Sega Saturn and certainly not the Atari Jaguar, which had a controller that looked like a failed house alarm company's master control panel) -- was knocked on its ass like a particuarly unskilled person playing "Slappers only!" The game went on to sell 8 million copies.