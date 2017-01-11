Should You Watch 'Good Girls Revolt,' Amazon Prime's Sneaky '70s Drama?

At the end of every episode of Good Girls Revolt, whose first season is now streaming on Amazon Prime, a title card reminds us that the events and characters it presents are purely fictional. This is necessary, as the Amazon original series is based upon a book of the same name by Lynn Povich, which charted the efforts of real women to gain workplace equality in the magazine industry in the 1970s.

So Good Girls Revolt is pure fiction. But is it worth checking out? We binged the first half of the series to figure out whether you should revolt against its presence on your watch list, or capitulate to its demands.