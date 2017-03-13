Watch These 9 Horror Movies After 'Get Out'

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956) and (1978)

Imagine meeting up with a bunch of friends for dinner and a movie, but all you can focus on is how weird they're acting. You've known these people for years, but you've never seen them like this. You mention this feeling to other people, and they claim to have no idea what you're talking about. So how long before you start to think that it's not your friends who are crazy... it's you? The paranoia is just one of the central themes of Jack Finney's 1954 novel, and it pops up in different disguises in both the 1956 and 1978 movie adaptations. The former taps into the "Red Scare" while the latter is enmeshed in the late-'70s "self-help" craze, but they both address one of our most primal fears: that everyone we know has gone crazy. Or we have.

Where to watch it: Rent both on iTunes, Amazon, or YouTube