Virtual reality will be part of our entertainment future -- Google insists. Along with the unveiling of the tech company's new Pixel phone and Google Home, a hands-free, do-it-all device, comes the announcement of Google Daydream View, a a cozy, affordable VR headset that will hit the market next month. What would you use it for? VR might be the future, but the goals are focused on the present. With hundreds of Netflix movies and TV shows to watch, Google just wants you to kick back and immerse yourself in Stranger Things Season 2.

The View utilizes Google's Daydream VR platform, readily available on the new Pixel and Pixel XL phones (although it's expected to accommodate any Daydream-supporting mobile device). Users who pick up a Pixel and a View will simply slip their phones in front of the viewer, activate Daydream, and be their on their way. Google's early specs prioritize comfort; it's smaller and, according to the press announcement, 30% lighter than competing VR headsets. Upholstered fabric and foam, and designed to jive with eyeglasses, the Daydream View might be the most wearable virtual reality unit on the market, too.