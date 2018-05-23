Gordon Ramsay's Insane New Show Will Transform the Worst Restaurants in Just 24 Hours

You probably know Gordon Ramsay as the rampaging British chef who despises the meager attempts at cooking you post on Twitter. Or perhaps you know him as the master who taught you a technique for making perfect scrambled eggs, or how to chiffonade basil (BAH-zil) without losing any of its flavor. Ultimately, though, the reason you know Gordon Ramsay at all is because he's a wildly successful reality television host, and his latest show, 24 Hours to Hell and Back, will ratchet up the reality-TV difficulty level to "insane."
As you can see in the trailer above, the latest iteration of Ramsay's career resembles Kitchen Nightmares injected with Bar Rescue jus and plated with a side of 24. The chef goes to the most desperate, disgusting bars, and moves the staff to his state-of-the-art mobile kitchen, dubbed "Hell on Wheels." In 24 hours, Ramsay and his crew have to remake restaurants that seem to have a fair share of vermin issues (among other problems) and retrain the staff that let things fall apart so badly in the first place.
Here's Everything You Missed in the 'Deadpool 2' Trailer
All in all, it sounds like a fun new take on the kitchen makeover show -- a single day is not a lot of time to fix a restaurant! We'll certainly be tuning in to see if he can do it.
24 Hours to Hell and Back premieres Wednesday, June 13 at 9pm ET on Fox.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.