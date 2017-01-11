Gordon Ramsay's 15 Scariest Onscreen Meltdowns

In 1998, Great Britain was introduced to Gordon Ramsay via Boiling Point, a documentary miniseries that followed the incorrigible Scottish chef as he opened his first restaurant and tried to win it three coveted Michelin stars. This was must-see TV: its candid look at the madness behind the scenes in haute-cuisine kitchens forever changed how people thought about fine dining, and made Ramsay a bona fide star.

Today Ramsay is as well known for his temper as he is for his cooking. He parlayed the infamy of Boiling Point into Kitchen Nightmares and Hell's Kitchen and, once he leapt to the United States, international superstardom -- all without toning down his anger.