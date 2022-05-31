The Can’t-Miss Sets at Governors Ball 2022

Channel Tres | Timothy Norris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Channel Tres | Timothy Norris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Believe it or not, music festival prep goes beyond buying glitter decals and fringed shirts. If you want to get the most out of a sun-soaked summer fest, familiarizing yourself with the artists is key. Sure, the headliners are going to be can't-miss sets, but festivals offer the unique experience of discovering new musicians. New York City’s Governors Ball 2022 is set for June 10-12 at Citi Field, and the lineup is one for the books. With the artists ranging from top pop stars to smaller acts, we wanted to help you find your new favorite musician. Check out these artists who definitely need to be on your radar.

Surf Curse Nevada natives Nick Rattigan (drums/vocals) and Jacob Rubeck (guitar/vocals) jumped on the surf rock wave when it swept through indie music in the 2010s—but the middle-school-friends-turned-lo-fi-legends happen to do it better than most. Their single “Sugar” is the newest taste fans have gotten since 2019’s Heaven Surrounds You. Fingers crossed for more during their Sunday performance.

The Knocks If you’re looking for a dance party (and, really, who isn’t?), The Knocks’ Friday set is not to be missed. Made up of Ben "B-Roc" Ruttner and James "Mr. JPatt" Patterson, this American electronic duo is fresh off the release of their third full-length album, History, and has two more plus five EPs worth of material to keep the energy going. You might recognize the duo from their single “Classic” feat. Powers or from their many collabs with Sofi Tukker, Dragonette, and others.

Almost Monday Dawson Daugherty (vocals), Cole Clisby (bass), and Luke Fabry (guitar) were playing at DIY venues, the back of San Diego surf shops, and anywhere they could before the world took notice of their signature mix of pop, funk, and indie rock. The trio put out their first EP in 2020 and—after a play by Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe—their single “Broken People” became an uplifting anthem of the pandemic (tens of millions of streams and counting). Their Saturday set is sure to bring all the energy—the kind you might expect from a band on the up and up.

Del Water Gap You might not think you know S. Holden Jaffe, the man behind solo project Del Water Gap, but chances are you know more than you think. Though he just released his debut self-titled album, famous fans like Margaret Qualley and Kaitlyn Dever have been dancing to songs like “Ode to a Conversation Stuck in Your Throat” for nearly two years. Not to mention, he’s featured on former NYU classmate Maggie Rogers’ recently released compilation album, Notes from the Archive: Recordings 2011-2016, on “New Song” and “(Does It Feel Slow?)”—both written together in college. Set a reminder to see him on Sunday.

Coin Fresh off the release of their fourth album, Uncanny Valley, Nashville-based Coin is having one hell of a year. Chase Lawrence (lead vocals, synths), Ryan Winnen (drums), and Joe Memmel (lead guitar, backing vocals), are on tour and hitting the festival circuit (we’re talking Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, and Lollapalooza) all in one. Check out their upbeat indie pop hits, like “Chapstick” and “Talk Too Much,” on Sunday, likely to take festival passersby (or porta potty seekers) and turn them into devotees.

Jax After finishing third on the 14th season of American Idol, Jax found viral fame on TikTok, making undeniably catchy songs with Chelsea, the girl she babysits, and a slew of celebs. Now that she’s signed to Atlantic Records, we get to see her off social media and in person, belting out her powerful hits, including “Like My Father,” “90s Kids,” and others. Give her a follow before the Sunday set.

Channel Tres If you haven’t heard of Channel Tres, we’re about to put you onto something. The Compton artist is the definition of range, drawing inspiration from techno, funk, and rap to produce everything from rap-heavy hits like “Weedman” to club bangers like “Topdown.” Music aside, Channel is effortlessly cool, and if his Friday set is anything like his last festival performance, Governors Ball is in for a treat.