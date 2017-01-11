Adele and Beyoncé Face Off for 2017 Grammy Nominations

As the year in music draws to a close, the recording industry is ready to declare a winner: Grammy nominations were announced this morning, in advance of the James Corden-hosted ceremony to be held on February 12, 2017. Last year's Best New Artist winner Meghan Trainor announced the nominees in the blockbuster categories on CBS This Morning, as the long list went live online.
Beyoncé nabbed the most noms (nine!) for her visual album Lemonade; Queen Bey is up against vocal powerhouse Adele in several key categories, including Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best Solo Pop Performance. Other noteworthy nominees: the Chainsmokers, whose moody EDM bangers were inescapable this year; Drake's Views, the first rap album to wax poetic about the Cheesecake Factory; Beyoncé's new friend Chance the Rapper; and Sturgill Simpson's country crossover A Sailor's Guide to Earth. Check out the list of major honorees below, and ready your bets for the big night.
RECORD OF THE YEAR
Adele, "Hello"
Beyoncé, "Formation"
Lukas Graham, "7 Years"
Rihanna feat. Drake, "Work"
Twenty One Pilots, "Stressed Out"
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Adele, 25
Beyoncé, Lemonade
Justin Bieber, Purpose
Drake, Views
Sturgill Simpson, A Sailor's Guide to Earth
SONG OF THE YEAR
Beyoncé, "Formation"
Adele, "Hello"
The Chainsmokers, "I Took a Pill in Ibiza"
Justin Bieber, "Love Yourself"
Lukas Graham, "7 Years"
BEST NEW ARTIST
Kelsea Ballerini
The Chainsmokers
Chance the Rapper
Maren Morris
Anderson .Paak
BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE
Adele, "Hello"
Beyoncé, "Hold Up"
Justin Bieber, "Love Yourself"
Kelly Clarkson, "Piece by Piece (Idol Version)"
Ariana Grande, "Dangerous Woman"
BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, "Closer"
Lukas Graham, "7 Years"
Rihanna feat. Drake, "Work"
Sia feat. Sean Paul, "Cheap Thrills"
Twenty One Pilots, "Stressed Out"
BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM
Andrea Bocelli, Cinema
Bob Dylan, Fallen Angels
Josh Groban, Stages Live
Willie Nelson, Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin
Barbra Streisand, Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway
BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM
Adele, 25
Justin Bieber, Purpose
Ariana Grande, Dangerous Woman
Demi Lovato, Confident
Sia, This Is Acting
BEST DANCE RECORDING
Bob Moses, "Tearing Me Up"
The Chainsmokers feat. Daya, "Don't Let Me Down"
Flume feat. Kai, "Never Be Like You"
Riton feat. Kah-Lo, "Rinse & Repeat"
Sofi Tukker, "Drinkee"
BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM
Flume, Skin
Jean-Michel Jarre, Electronica 1: The Time Machine
Tycho, Epoch
Underworld, Barbara Barbara, We Face a Shining Future
Louie Vega, Louie Vega Starring...XXVIII
BEST CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM
Herb Alpert, Human Nature
Bill Frisell, When You Wish Upon a Star
Steve Gadd Band, Way Back Home: Live from Rochester, NY
Chuck Loeb, Unspoken
Snarky Puppy, Culcha Vulcha
BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE
Alabama Shakes, "Joe (Live From Austin City Limits)"
Beyoncé feat. Jack White, "Don't Hurt Yourself"
David Bowie, "Blackstar"
Disturbed, "The Sound of Silence (Live on Conan)"
Twenty One Pilots, "Heathens"
BEST METAL PERFORMANCE
Baroness, "Shock Me"
Gojira, "Silvera"
Korn, "Rotting in Vain"
Megadeath, "Dystopia"
Periphery, "The Price Is Wrong"
BEST ROCK SONG
David Bowie, "Blackstar"
Radiohead, "Burn the Witch"
Metallica, "Hardwired"
Twenty One Pilots, "Heathens"
Highly Suspect, "My Name Is Human"
BEST ROCK ALBUM
Blink-182, California
Cage the Elephant, Tell Me I'm Pretty
Gojira, Magma
Panic! At the Disco, Death of a Bachelor
Weezer, Weezer
BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM
Bon Iver, 22, A Million
David Bowie, Blackstar
PJ Harvey, The Hope Six Demolition Project
Iggy Pop, Post Pop Depression
Radiohead, A Moon Shaped Pool
BEST R&B PERFORMANCE
BJ the Chicago Kid, "Turnin' Me Up"
Ro James, "Permission"
Musiq Soulchild, "I Do"
Rihanna, "Needed Me"
Solange, "Cranes in the Sky"
BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE
William Bell, "The Three of Me"
BJ the Chicago Kid, "Woman's World"
Fantasia, "Sleeping with the One I Love"
Lalah Hathaway, "Angel"
Jill Scott, "Can't Wait"
BEST R&B SONG
PartyNextDoor feat. Drake, "Come See Me"
Bryson Tiller, "Exchange"
Rihanna, "Kiss It Better"
Maxwell, "Lake by the Ocean"
Tory Lanez, "Luv"
BEST URBAN CONTEMPORARY ALBUM
Beyoncé, Lemonade
Gallant, Ology
KING, We Are King
Anderson .Paak, Malibu
Rihanna, Anti
BEST R&B ALBUM
BJ the Chicago Kid, In My Mind
Lalah Hathaway, Lalah Hathaway Live
Terrace Martin, Velvet Portraits
Mint Condition, Healing Season
Mya, Smoove Jones
BEST RAP PERFORMANCE
Chance the Rapper feat. Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz, "No Problem"
Desiigner, "Panda"
Drake feat. the Throne, "Pop Style"
Fat Joe and Remy Ma feat. French Montana and Infared, "All the Way Up"
ScHoolboy Q feat. Kanye West, "That Part"
BEST RAP/SUNG PERFORMANCE
Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar, "Freedom"
Drake, "Hotline Bling"
D.R.A.M. feat. Lil Yachty, "Broccoli"
Kanye West feat. Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin, and The-Dream, "Ultralight Beam"
Kanye West feat. Rihanna, "Famous"
BEST RAP SONG
Fat Joe and Remy Ma feat. French Montana and Infared, "All the Way Up"
Kanye West feat. Rihanna, "Famous"
Drake, "Hotline Bling"
Chance the Rapper feat. Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz, "No Problem"
Kanye West feat. Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin, and The-Dream, "Ultralight Beam"
BEST RAP ALBUM
Chance the Rapper, Coloring Book
De La Soul, And the Anonymous Nobody
DJ Khaled, Major Key
Drake, Views
ScHoolboy Q, Blank Face LP
Kanye West, The Life of Pablo
BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE
Brandy Clark, "Love Can Go to Hell"
Miranda Lambert, "Vice"
Maren Morris, "My Church"
Carrie Underwood, "Church Bells"
Keith Urban, "Blue Ain't Your Color"
BEST COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
Dierks Bentley feat. Elle King, "Different for Girls"
Brothers Osborne, "21 Summer"
Kenny Chesney and P!nk, "Setting the World on Fire"
Pentatonix feat. Dolly Parton, "Jolene"
Chris Young with Cassadee Pope, "Think of You"
BEST COUNTRY SONG
Keith Urban, "Blue Ain't Your Color"
Thomas Rhett, "Die a Happy Man"
Tim McGraw, "Humble and Kind"
Maren Morris, "My Church"
Miranda Lambert, "Vice"
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
Brandy Clark, Big Day in a Small Town
Loretta Lynn, Full Circle
Maren Morris, Hero
Sturgill Simpson, A Sailor's Guide to Earth
Keith Urban, Ripcord
BEST NEW AGE ALBUM
John Burke, Orogen
Enya, Dark Sky Island
Peter Kater and Tina Guo, Inner Passion
Vangelis, Rosetta
White Sun, White Sun II
For the extended list of nominees, in Spoken Word, Jazz, Gospel, Reggae, World, and many more categories, visit grammy.com/nominees.
