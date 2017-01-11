Adele and Beyoncé Face Off for 2017 Grammy Nominations

As the year in music draws to a close, the recording industry is ready to declare a winner: Grammy nominations were announced this morning, in advance of the James Corden-hosted ceremony to be held on February 12, 2017. Last year's Best New Artist winner Meghan Trainor announced the nominees in the blockbuster categories on CBS This Morning, as the long list went live online.

Beyoncé nabbed the most noms (nine!) for her visual album Lemonade; Queen Bey is up against vocal powerhouse Adele in several key categories, including Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best Solo Pop Performance. Other noteworthy nominees: the Chainsmokers, whose moody EDM bangers were inescapable this year; Drake's Views, the first rap album to wax poetic about the Cheesecake Factory; Beyoncé's new friend Chance the Rapper; and Sturgill Simpson's country crossover A Sailor's Guide to Earth. Check out the list of major honorees below, and ready your bets for the big night.