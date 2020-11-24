Here Are the 2021 Grammy Nominations

The Grammy nominations were announced this morning in a lengthy livestream with its share of surprises. Like, for instance, did you know Coldplay had a new album this year? And that it was nominated for Album of the Year, to boot? Aside from that shocker, the Recording Academy largely spread the love around this year. Dua Lipa and Post Malone both ended up in the big three—Record, Album, and Song of the Year—and Taylor Swift is back in the Grammys' good graces with nominations for Album and Song, thanks to her quarantine album Folklore. (She also got recognized for her song for Cats. Remember Cats?) The K-pop sensation BTS was also nominated for their first-ever Grammy in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category with their all-English disco-pop track "Dynamite" (and some of the boys' reactions were characteristically delightful).

Megan Thee Stallion, who made an adorable showing as a presenter, netted her first ever Grammy nominations, including one for Best New Artist, alongside the likes of Doja Cat and Phoebe Bridgers. And speaking of Bridgers, she was part of the all-women class of Best Rock Performance with Fiona Apple, Big Thief, Brittany Howard, Grace Potter, and Album of the Year nominees Haim. (Apple's Fetch the Bolt Cutters was one of the major snubs in Album of the Year.)

But the artist who walked away with the most nominations of anyone was Queen B herself, Beyoncé, with nine, including two for "Black Parade." See the big categories below and the rest of the nominations here.

Record of the Year

"Black Parade," Beyoncé

"Colors," Black Pumas

"Rockstar," DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

"Say So," Doja Cat

"Everything I Wanted," Billie Eilish

"Don't Start Now," Dua Lipa

"Circles," Post Malone

"Savage," Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé

Album of the Year

Chilombo, Jhené Aiko

Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition), Black Pumas

Everyday Life, Coldplay

Djesse Vol.3, Jacob Collier

Women In Music Pt. III, Haim

Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa

Hollywood's Bleeding, Post Malone

Folklore, Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

"Black Parade," Beyoncé

"The Box," Roddy Rich

"Cardigan," Taylor Swift

"Circles," Post Malone

"Don't Start Now," Dua Lipa

"Everything I Wanted," Billie Eilish

"I Can't Breathe," H.E.R.

"If the World Was Ending," JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels

Best New Artist

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion