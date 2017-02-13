13 Weird Moments at the 2017 Grammy Awards

Unlike many other awards shows that put an emphasis on speeches, trophies, and pageantry, the Grammys are all about the collaboration-heavy, ambitiously staged performances. Some are great and some are just bizarre, like musical MadLibs cooked up in a lab. That's the Grammy way: you take the good with the weird, the Beyoncé with the Ed Sheeran.

So, how good and weird was the show this year? With the heavily hyped Album of the Year showdown between the Lemonade singer and Adele at the end of a lengthy broadcast, this year's awards had something for everyone -- and some things for no one. Grab the most random collaborator you can find and read on.