The Greatest Female-Fronted TV Series You Can Watch on Hulu
Epic doses of girl power.
Women-led TV shows are not only important and empowering — they’re some of the best content out there to stream right now. Hulu has thousands of shows, including original series, that are led by powerful women who tell stories that complement a night in with friends or a solo binge weekend. We’re talking titles for big laughs, deep feels, political juggernauts, and pop culture junkies, so make sure to add these to your My Stuff list ASAP.
The Act (2019)
If you’re looking for a rollercoaster that seems to never end, then The Act needs to be on your to-watch list. The eight-episode miniseries follows the notorious, nationwide news story of Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her mother, Dee Dee, played by Joey King and Patricia Arquette, respectively. Viewers watch Gypsy discover her mother’s Munchausen syndrome by proxy and all the mind-boggling and insidious events that occur after she decides to leave her grips. For the full story, this Buzzfeed article is a great primer for the series — but it’s packed with spoilers.
The Bold Type (2017—2021)
The inner workings of a fashion magazine may be filled with glitz and glam, but there are also important cultural decisions being made. In The Bold Type, viewers go behind the scenes of Scarlet magazine, a fictional print and digital publication inspired by Cosmopolitan. Viewers watch the bestie trio of Jane, Sutton, and Kat juggle their exciting jobs, complicated love lives, and societal expectations. The thought-provoking, feminist-leaning series starring Katie Stevens, Meghann Fahy, and Aisha Dee ran for five seasons before it was canceled in 2021. If you’re into casual conversations about politics, hook-up culture, toxic masculinity, ageism in the fashion industry, and much more, then this show is your calling.
Dollface (2019)
Female friendships can be especially powerful, and Dollface puts celebrating them at the center of its plot. The surrealist comedy series showcases the life of Jules Wiley, played by Kat Dennings, a woman who is discovering what it means to be a friend again after coming out of a long-term relationship. If you’ve ever been on either side of a breakup — the friend who dumped their friends once they got into a relationship or the friend who was dumped — then you’ll enjoy the hilarious and surprisingly insightful script of Dollface. An added bonus is Beth Grant, who plays Jules’ snappy guide through her breakup and steers her back to her much-needed female friendships.
If you’re staying in, you’re gonna need some serious streaming options. With Hulu having thousands of shows and movies, you have access to a multitude of shows for every possible mood. Find new titles or revisit the classics. Plus, with the wide variety of Hulu Originals, you might even find your next fave series to binge watch with your friends. All you have to decide is what you’re watching tonight.
Good Trouble (2019— )
In this spin-off of Freeform’s The Fosters, sisters Mariana and Callie Foster strike out on their own and meet an interesting mix of people when they move into a community-style LA loft. Cierra Ramirez and Maia Mitchell reprise their roles in the spin-off, too. Over the course of the series, the sisters take their first steps into their respective careers while learning more about themselves and what they actually value. Good Trouble has been renewed for Season 4, so you definitely have time to binge and get caught up.
Grown-ish (2018— )
In this spin-off, Yara Shadidi takes her Black-ish character, Zoe Johnson, to college and attempts to discover her passions in life, all the while balancing classes, a fashion career, complicated romantic relationships, and friendships. Alongside the show’s star, sisters and singing duo Chloe x Halle play twins and track stars Jazz and Sky. The cast also includes fashion model Luka Sabbat, who basically plays himself on the show, rapper Diggy Simmons, and singer Trevor Jackson. Grown-ish tackles major college and life questions, especially those specific to Black students attending a PWI (or predominantly white institution).
The Handmaid’s Tale (2017— )
When The Handmaid’s Tale first premiered, many viewers were shocked at the dystopian world it depicts: Based on the 1985 Margaret Atwood novel of the same name, The Handmaid’s Tale throws viewers into a future where fertile women (the handmaids) are used as child-bearers for the infertile, wealthy 1%. Viewers watch handmaid June, portrayed by Elizabeth Moss, before and after the Second American Civil War that resulted in child-bearing slavery. On the other side of the spectrum, Yvonne Strahovski plays Serena, who desperately wants to have a child and needs June to do it. It’s a dark and twisted ride, but each episode of the four seasons is worth the watch.
High Fidelity (2020)
Love, heartbreak, Brooklyn, and music is already a winning combination, but add in Zoë Kravitz and there’s a binge-worthy experience. In the 2020 reboot of High Fidelity — the original movie debuted in 2000 starring Kravitz’s mother, Lisa Bonet — Kravitz plays melancholy-driven record store owner Robyn (or Rob) who is detailing all of her heartbreaks that led up to her most recent one with her ex-fiancé, Mac. This show is also perfect if you're looking to upgrade your playlists with a lot of cool songs from the '70s and '80s.
Little Fires Everywhere (2020)
Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon are the dynamic duo we didn’t know we needed in this small-screen adaptation of the Celeste Ng novel. Washington stars as Mia, a nomadic artist and single mother who moves to idyllic Shaker Heights, Ohio. Specifically, she moves into a home rented from Elena (Witherspoon), a conservative wife and mother who basically runs their small town. Mia ultimately becomes Elena’s house cleaner, and she and her daughter grow a bit too close to their family. The show plays with themes surrounding race, class, elitism, and xenophobia — so be prepared for some heavy discourse.
The Mindy Project (2012—2017)
Mindy Kaling is an absolute star in her hit series The Mindy Project. The well-renowned comedian plays Mindy Lahiri, a successful doctor who is simply trying to balance her career alongside her much more complicated romantic and social lives. Mindy’s exploits are hilarious and relatable, as she’s constantly trying to become a better, well-rounded adult — with a love life, of course. However, things don't always turn out the way she thinks. The series ran for six seasons, which is plenty of time to fall in love with Kaling, if you aren’t already.
Motherland: Fort Salem (2020— )
Could witches and warlocks be useful to the US military? Well, the writers of Motherland: Fort Salem seem to think so. The Hulu Original series follows three young witches — played by Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, and Ashley Nicole Williams — as they develop their magical skills for war. (Think: spells, charms, and magical power moves flying alongside bullets and missiles.) Viewers get a behind-the-scenes look at their intense training while learning more about their personal upbringing and individual motivations in this new-ish series.
Nine Perfect Strangers (2021— )
Just when you think Nicole Kidman can’t top herself with yet another show-stopping performance, we get Nine Perfect Strangers. Here, Kidman portrays an eccentric lifestyle guru who gathers a group of people together for a transformative retreat to heal their individual traumas. However, as the show unravels, viewers (and her guests) will start to ask more questions about why these specific people were chosen and what’s really going on with their fearless leader. Melissa McCarthy and Regina Hall also deliver impeccable performances that will have you sitting wide-eyed and slack-jawed.