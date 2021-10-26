The Greatest Female-Fronted TV Series You Can Watch on Hulu

The Handmaid’s Tale (2017— )

When The Handmaid’s Tale first premiered, many viewers were shocked at the dystopian world it depicts: Based on the 1985 Margaret Atwood novel of the same name, The Handmaid’s Tale throws viewers into a future where fertile women (the handmaids) are used as child-bearers for the infertile, wealthy 1%. Viewers watch handmaid June, portrayed by Elizabeth Moss, before and after the Second American Civil War that resulted in child-bearing slavery. On the other side of the spectrum, Yvonne Strahovski plays Serena, who desperately wants to have a child and needs June to do it. It’s a dark and twisted ride, but each episode of the four seasons is worth the watch.