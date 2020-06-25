Gerard Butler's Upcoming Disaster Movie 'Greenland' Looks Intense as Hell

Gerard Butler can't catch a break. After defeating a massive geostorm in 2017's appropriately titled Geostorm, the gruff, barrel-chested Scottish actor is again facing off against a natural disaster in the less straight-forwardly titled Greenland. No, he's not fighting all 56,000 residents of the sparsely populated island in a 300-like scenario. He's trying to get his family to a safe haven on the icy terrain while not getting blown up by debris from a giant comet. Again, lots of tough work for Butler.

Judging from the trailer, this race-against-the-clock thriller will take a more grounded approach to the climate apocalypse than the proudly goofy Geostorm. Directed by Ric Roman Waugh, the filmmaker behind last year's surprisingly effective Butler threequel Angel Has Fallen, Greenland follows John Garrity (Butler) as attempts to outsmart a comet named Clark that's creating havoc Armageddon-style all over the globe. John isn't a super-scientist or an astronaut -- he's a regular guy trying to protect his wife and kid. He just happens to look like Gerard Butler, which probably comes in handy when you're fighting off crowds of people.



If you're having a little déjà vu viewing the trailer, it's probably because a version of it showed up online earlier this year when the movie was supposed to be released on June 12. The release was delayed to July because of the coronavirus, and now has been bumped again to August 14, when it will (probably) open in theaters.