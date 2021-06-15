Netflix's 'Gunpowder Milkshake' Trailer Teases a Lethal Assassin Team-Up Movie

Hollywood loves an assassin movie—the melodramatic revenge plots, stylized fighting sequences, and potential for a full-blown franchise. Some turn out to be disappointing (like last year's Ava), but others turn out to be sleek and incredibly watchable, like the John Wick movies. This summer, Netflix is releasing its own assassin saga and, cutesy name aside, Gunpowder Milkshake does not appear to be messing around.

Directed and co-written by Israeli filmmaker Navot Papushado (Big Bad Wolves), the action film sees Jumanji and Marvel star Karen Gillan playing a young woman raised by a powerful crime syndicate who can throw a mean punch. She's not the only woman with a "special set of skills" in the clip: The film follows her as she reconnects with her mother (Game of Thrones' Lena Headey), who left her to be raised by the killer organization, and her associates (Angela Bassett, Carla Gugino, Michelle Yeoh) in order to protect an innocent girl (Chloe Coleman) when a job goes wrong. There are Jane Austen novels with guns hidden inside, the stars doing some impressive stunts in libraries and parking garages, an evil Paul Giamatti, and, yes, whip-cream-topped milkshakes—so basically the badass streaming blockbuster of the summer.

Watch the trailer above before Gunpowder Milkshake comes out on Netflix on Wednesday, July 14.