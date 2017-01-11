Entertainment

Here's What It Would Be Like to Live With Guy Fieri

By Published On 09/01/2016 By Published On 09/01/2016

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Unfortunately, things didn't work out with Gordon Ramsay, so Brady Morphy was forced to find a new roommate. Say hello to Guy Fieri, America's favorite host of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, who apparently has no qualms about eating his roommate's leftovers without asking. Regardless of how you confront him, Guy won't fess up, but he will always have a super-inspiring quote or revelation to share with you… or just lyrics from his favorite Billboard Hot 100 single from the late '70s. 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Thrillist Video brings you the best local food stories and trends, from barbecue tips to odd jobs around the world.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Best Advice on How to Order Coffee
Thrillist Studios

related

READ MORE
Feast Your Eyes on the Breakfast Machine
Thrillist Studios

related

READ MORE
Here's What to Expect From College, According to Casually Expained
College Week

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like