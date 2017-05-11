Netflix's First 'Gypsy' Trailer Looks Like 'Fifty Shades' for TV

Television dramas have long used therapy sessions as a way for characters to discuss their complex inner lives -- think of Tony talking about his beloved ducks on The Sopranos -- but those long conversations usually only have a conversational intimacy. Things rarely get physical. Gypsy, an upcoming Netflix show starring Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup, appears to up the steaminess level by a lot. Think of it as In Treatment meets Fifty Shades.
There's a reason for that: the first two episodes of the series will be directed by Fifty Shades of Grey director Sam Taylor-Johnson, who also served as an executive producer on the show. The thriller, which was created by writer Lisa Rubin, finds Watts playing a successful Manhattan therapist who finds herself developing "illicit relationships" with people in her patients' lives. Uh-oh. That's no good.
The trailer itself has the thunderous music, gauzy photography, and shots of people disrobing that you'd expect from an old fashioned erotic thriller, but obviously a two-time Oscar nominee like Watts will bring some extra gravitas to the role. She was in Mulholland Drive! You'll find out just how bad a therapist she is when all 10 episodes of the show debut on Netflix on June 30.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.