Every Hallmark Christmas Special Premiere Date You Need to Know

Christmas is around the corner, which can only mean one thing: The Hallmark channel has a sleigh load of new holiday-themed movies on the way. Some star surprising actors (hello, Joan Cusack!), almost all of them involve a love story or five, and one of them boasts an insane amount of gingerbread.
So prepare to cry, or melt from the sheer amount of tinsel twinkle, as you scope out the channel's holiday offerings:
Marry Me at Christmas
Date: Saturday, October 28
Time: 8pm/7pm CT
Cast: Rachel Skarsten, Trevor Donovan
The gist: Hollywood star Johnny Blake sweeps a small-town wedding planner off her feet -- imagine Johnny Bravo in live action and far less creepy.
Christmas Festival of Ice
Date: Saturday, November 4
Time: 8pm/7pm CT
Cast: Taylor Cole, Damon Runyan, Wendy Crewson
The gist: A lawyer who's obsessed with ice-sculpting falls in love while fighting for the right to sculpt some freakin' ice.
Miss Christmas
Date: Sunday, November 5
Time: 8pm/7pm CT
Cast: Brooke D'Orsay, Marc Blucas
The gist: A special Christmas fir spurs a romance between a D.C. tree hunter and a quaint farmer. Can't stress enough how great this tree is.
The Sweetest Christmas
Date: Saturday, November 11
Time: 8pm/7pm CT
Cast: Lacey Chabert, Lea Coco, Jonathan Adams
The gist: A struggling pastry chef must choose between falling in love and winning a gingerbread competition.
Enchanted Christmas
Date: Sunday, November 12
Time: 8pm/7pm CT
Cast: Alexa PenaVega, Carlos PenaVega
The gist: An interior designer reconnects with her high school sweetheart-slash-former salsa dance partner in this New Mexico-set love story.
Coming Home for Christmas
Date: Saturday, November 18
Time: 8pm/7pm CT
Cast: Danica McKellar, Neal Bledsoe
The gist: While helping a wealthy family sell their home, Allie Richfield finds herself mending feuds and navigating a love triangle.
A Gift to Remember
Date: Sunday, November 19
Time: 8pm/7pm CT
Cast: Ali Liebert, Peter Porte, Tina Lifford
The gist: A bookshop owner crashes her bike into a stranger, sending him into a coma that leaves him without his memory. What happens when he wakes up? DATES, and we're not referring to the fruit.
With Love, Christmas
Date: Wednesday, November 22
Time: 8pm/7pm CT
Cast: Emilie Ullerup, Aaron O'Connell
The gist: A Secret Santa mix-up sends one ad exec fighting to win the heart of her office crush.
The Mistletoe Inn
Date: Thursday, November 23
Time: 8pm/7pm CT
Cast: Alicia Witt, David Alpay, Casey Manderson
The gist: Based on the Richard Paul Evans book of the same name, a very meta story about an aspiring romance novelist who finds love at a writers' retreat.
Finding Santa
Date: Friday, November 24
Time: 8pm/7pm CT
Cast: Jodie Sweetin
The gist: A Christmas parade organizer goes on a hunt for a new Santa impersonator and -- you guessed it -- love.
The Christmas Train
Date: Saturday, November 25
Time: 8pm/7pm CT
Cast: Dermot Mulroney, Danny Glover, Joan Cusack, Kimberly Williams-Paisley
The gist: An adaptation of the popular David Baldacci novel, in which a disillusioned journalist, traveling cross-country for the holidays, earns a second shot at happiness.
Switched for Christmas
Date: Sunday, November 26
Time: 8pm/7pm CT
Cast: Candace Cameron Bure
The gist: The Fuller House actress will do her best Parent Trap, playing identical twins who swap lives until Christmas day.
Christmas in Evergreen
Date: Saturday, December 2
Time: 8pm/7pm CT
Cast: Ashley Williams, Holly Robinson Peete, Barbara Niven, Teddy Sears
The gist: In Evergreen, Vermont, the town veterinarian wishes upon a magic snow globe for true love. The wish comes true... but not with her longtime beau.
Christmas at Holly Lodge
Date: Sunday, December 3
Time: 8pm/7pm CT
Cast: Alison Sweeney
The gist: A lodge owner meets "an unforgettable family, and her own life will be forever changed" -- keep your fingers crossed it's the Addams family.
Christmas Encore
Date: Saturday, December 9
Time: 8pm/7pm CT
Cast: Maggie Lawson, Brennan Elliott
The gist: A Christmas story about an actress looking for a Christmas miracle while doing a doomed Off-Off-Broadway production of A Christmas Carol -- basically Inception, but Christmas.
The Christmas Shop
Date: Sunday, December 10
Time: 8pm/7pm CT
Cast: To be announced
The gist: An ambitious real-estate developer thinks she can convince an old-fashioned shop owner to sell family's property -- but NUH-UH, not if the Spirit of Christmas can help it.
Father Christmas
Date: Saturday, December 16
Time: 8pm/7pm CT
Cast: To be announced
The gist: A divorced CTO daddy gets laid off right before the holidays, a blessing in disguise that gives him a chance to reconnect with his children and hit on his kids' teachers.
Christmas Getaway
Date: Sunday, December 23
Time: 8pm/7pm CT
Cast: To be announced
The gist: Because of a rental mix-up, a newly single travel writer spends the holidays with a widower and his family. Yikes is right.
When Calls the Heart: The Christmas Wishing Tree
Date: Monday, December 25
Time: 8pm/7pm CT
Cast: Erin Krakow, Daniel Lissing, Lori Loughlin, Jack Wagner
The gist: "A loved one returns, Christmas spirit is renewed, and children's wishes are granted in this heartwarming Christmas movie featuring the series' beloved characters" -- in other words: This is a cinnamon roll in movie form.
A Royal New Year's Eve
Date: Saturday, December 30
Time: 8pm/7pm CT
Cast: To be announced
The gist: A lifestyle photographer tells her new coworker she's never kissed anyone at midnight -- you won't believe what happens next.
