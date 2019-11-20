Every New Christmas Movie Coming to Hallmark in 2019

Between November and the new year, there's no shortage of Christmas movies and festive TV specials to get you in the holiday spirit. Netflix may be dishing out its own slate of wintery originals that range from animated masterpieces to rom-coms that suspend reason -- but once you get through bingeing those, you know you can always count on Hallmark to deliver the exact kind of holiday movie you're looking for. They may all follow basically the same story line -- someone from the big city goes back home, finds an unlikely romantic partner (or rekindles an old flame), with bonus points if it's set at an inn -- but at least you know what you're getting. Since you can only watch A Christmas Story so many times, here are all the new originals coming to Hallmark in 2019. Premiere times are all 8pm/7 central for Hallmark Channel, while Hallmark Movies and Mysteries premieres new movies at 9pm/8 central.
Christmas Under the Stars
Date: November 16
Where: Hallmark
When a fancy investment banker loses his job, he gets a new gig working at a Christmas tree lot and falls for the widow who runs it.
Write Before Christmas
When: November 17
Where: Hallmark
A woman who sends out holiday cards to those who have impacted her life in big and small ways is brought closer to loved ones this holiday season. Chad Michael Murray stars.
Holiday Hearts
Date: November 23
Where: Hallmark Movies and Mysteries
A couple throwing a Christmas party together must watch their friend's daughter, who brings them a great deal of joy amid the planning.
Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays
When: November 23
Where: Hallmark
A woman becomes the nanny to a wealthy widower (Adrian Grenier) in Memphis and encourages him to spend more time with his children. The two inevitably grow closer… and plan an Elvis-themed holiday fundraiser at Graceland together.
Cherished Memories: A Gift to Remember 2
When: November 24
Where: Hallmark
A woman who met her now-hubby by running over him plans to get him the perfect anniversary/Christmas gift.
Our Christmas Love Song
Date: November 24
Where: Hallmark Movies and Mysteries
A country singer retreats to her hometown for some peace when she's accused of stealing her hit holiday single.
A Christmas Duet
When: November 25
Where: Hallmark
A former music duo who produced a hit Christmas song years ago is brought back together by chance and decides to reunite.
Check Inn to Christmas
When: November 26
Where: Hallmark
A fancy big-city lawyer comes home to her family's inn in the Rocky Mountain and finds they're still bickering with a neighboring inn. It's like Romeo and Juliet, but set in festive inns.
The Christmas Club
When: November 27
Where: Hallmark
An adaptation of the novel of the same name written by Barbara Hinske.
Christmas at the Plaza
When: November 28
Where: Hallmark
An archivist is tasked with putting together an exhibit on Christmases past at the famed Plaza Hotel, and falls for a decorator currently working on the building.
Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy
When: November 29
Where: Hallmark
Set in the Hallmark holiday universe town of Evergreen, a journalist visits the particularly festive town to get the scoop on its spirit as the town looks for their old Christmas time capsule.
Christmas in Rome
When: November 30
Where: Hallmark
Lacey Chabert appears in this movie as a tour guide in Rome who looses her job but is hired by a wealthy American visiting on business as his personal guide.
Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen
When: November 30
Where: Hallmark Movies and Mysteries
Two party planners struggle to plan a Christmas party for a cranky toy company CEO.
Christmas Town
When: December 1
Where: Hallmark
Candance Cameron Bure leads the cast of this very formulaic Hallmark original about a woman who leaves the big city (Boston) behind to discover the magic of Christmas again in a small town (the fictional Grandon Falls).
A Christmas Love Story
When: December 7
Where: Hallmark
Kristin Chenoweth plays a youth choir director who takes to a new boy with an incredible voice who joins her holiday performance… and then she becomes taken with his charming widower father.
A Homecoming for the Holidays
When: December 7
Where: Hallmark Movies and Mysteries
A country singer and her brother both return home for the holidays -- the latter brings with him a fellow former soldier, who gets close to the singer.
Christmas at Dollywood
When: December 8
Where: Hallmark
When the financing for a Broadway producer's new show falls through, she gets the opportunity to organize the 20th anniversary of the Smoky Mountain Christmas Festival at Dollywood. Yes, Dolly Parton does appear.
Time for You to Come Home for Christmas
When: December 8
Where: Hallmark Movies and Mysteries
A recent widow travels with her son back home to her small town in Virginia and en route meets a veteran who's also on the road.
Christmas in Montana
When: December 14
Where: Hallmark Movies and Mysteries
A woman helps a man save his Montana ranch from closing around Christmastime.
Holiday Date
When: December 14
Where: Hallmark
A woman hires an actor, who she later finds out as Jewish, to pose as her particularly festive boyfriend over the holidays.
Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday
When: December 15
Where: Hallmark Movies and Mysteries
A book editor and another professional she can't stand must work together to help an aspiring writer.
A Cheerful Christmas
When: December 15
Where: Hallmark
Two women work as professional Christmas season planners for wealthy families and are hired by British royals to organize their holiday. That is, as long as their Scrooge-like adult son doesn't get in the way (and obviously steal one planner's heart).
Christmas on My Mind
When: December 21
Where: Hallmark Movies and Mysteries
When a woman wakes up thinking it's her wedding day, she mysteriously finds out she isn't marrying the man she thought was her fiancé.
It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas
When: December 21
Where: Hallmark
Two small-town mayors face off and try to out-deck-the-halls one another when a regional competition sets out looking for the best holiday-decorated town in New England.
Double Holiday
When: December 22
Where: Hallmark
A career woman must forgo her family's Hanukkah celebration when she and the man she's up against for a promotion are forced to plan their office holiday party together.
A Family Christmas Gift
When: December 22
Where: Hallmark Movies and Mysteries
A young woman helps her aunt throw a Christmas concert, bringing them closer together.
When Calls the Heart: Home for Christmas
When: December 25
Where: Hallmark
A holiday-themed special of the frontier drama.
A New Year's Resolution
When: December 28
Where: Hallmark
A woman who works in daytime television makes a New Year's resolution to say yes more often, just as fate brings her to a new man with a special fervor for life.
