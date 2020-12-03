Entertainment Every Christmas Movie Airing on the Hallmark Channel in 2020 There's more than a few cheesy movies to make the season merry and bright.

'Christmas Comes Twice' | Hallmark Channel 'Christmas Comes Twice' | Hallmark Channel

Every year you can count on the Hallmark Channel to roll out a massive slate of original holiday movies. At this point, you know the formulaic plot that's bound to include something like: a career woman (with a job not many people actually have), a quaint, snow-covered small town, and either a rekindled romance or new flame between a couple who bonds despite their differences—or maybe all of the above—but that won't stop you from marathoning these cloying holiday treats. Whether you shamelessly love these family dramas, fantasy movies, and rom-coms, or they're you're annual guilty pleasure, there are a lot of new ones coming this holiday season to catch in between your viewings of Christmas classics or other TV specials. Here's all of the new Christmas movies coming to Hallmark that you can watch throughout December until the big holiday, and when to catch them. **Air times are listed in Eastern Standard Time

'If I Only Had Christmas' | Hallmark Channel

If I Only Had Christmas When to watch: 8pm on December 3; 6pm on December 5; 10pm on December 11; 8am on December 16; 6pm on December 20; 6:30pm on December 25

It wouldn't be Christmas without one Candace Cameron Bure Hallmark movie. The Full House actress plays a publicist who helps a grumpy businessman with being charitable around the holidays. Christmas Waltz When to watch: 10pm on December 3; 4pm on December 5; 8pm on December 8; 8am on December 14; 2pm on December 20; 5pm on December 25

Former Mean Girls star and now Hallmark queen Lacey Chabert plays a would-be bride, had her wedding not gotten derailed, who gets cheered up by a dance instructor. Christmas in Vienna When to watch: 12am on December 4; 2pm on December 11; 12pm on December 19; 5am on December 25

It's all in the title: It's Christmas in Vienna, which is where a concert violinist travels to reignite her love for music (and a new man). 8pm on December 3; 6pm on December 5; 10pm on December 11; 8am on December 16; 6pm on December 20; 6:30pm on December 25It wouldn't be Christmas without one Candace Cameron Bure Hallmark movie. The Full House actress plays a publicist who helps a grumpy businessman with being charitable around the holidays.10pm on December 3; 4pm on December 5; 8pm on December 8; 8am on December 14; 2pm on December 20; 5pm on December 25Former Mean Girls star and now Hallmark queen Lacey Chabert plays a would-be bride, had her wedding not gotten derailed, who gets cheered up by a dance instructor.12am on December 4; 2pm on December 11; 12pm on December 19; 5am on December 25It's all in the title: It's Christmas in Vienna, which is where a concert violinist travels to reignite her love for music (and a new man).

'Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater' | Hallmark Channel

Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater When to watch: 12pm on December 4; 10pm on December 13; 4pm on December 16; 2am on December 25

An adaptation of the cozy holiday-themed novel of the same name about a single mother who falls for an unexpected houseguest. A Nashville Christmas Carol When to watch: 8pm on December 4; 8am on December 10; 10pm on December 20; 2pm on December 25

Get out your cowboy boots for this one because it giddy-ups down to Nashville for a country music take on A Christmas Carol, as a woman producing a country Christmas special is visited by a series of ghosts. A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado When to watch: 10pm on December 4; 12pm on December 6; 2am on December 9; 12am on December 20; 12:30pm on December 25

A woman planning her town's holiday celebration vies for the perfect spruce in a local fireman's yard, and must convince him to let her chop it down. As Hallmark movies go, she is probably not just vying for the tree. 12pm on December 4; 10pm on December 13; 4pm on December 16; 2am on December 25An adaptation of the cozy holiday-themed novel of the same name about a single mother who falls for an unexpected houseguest.8pm on December 4; 8am on December 10; 10pm on December 20; 2pm on December 25Get out your cowboy boots for this one because it giddy-ups down to Nashville for a country music take on A Christmas Carol, as a woman producing a country Christmas special is visited by a series of ghosts.10pm on December 4; 12pm on December 6; 2am on December 9; 12am on December 20; 12:30pm on December 25A woman planning her town's holiday celebration vies for the perfect spruce in a local fireman's yard, and must convince him to let her chop it down. As Hallmark movies go, she is probably not just vying for the tree.

'Jingle Bell Bride' | Hallmark Channel

Jingle Bell Bride When to watch: 8am on December 5; 2am on December 15; 8pm on December 24

A wedding planner travels to a quaint Alaskan town—not because she has an event there, she's supposed to find a rare flower for a demanding client—and finds herself taken with the locale (and one of its residents). Heart of the Holidays When to watch: 10am on December 5; 4am on December 11; 8am on December 24

Heart of the Holidays has a plot that's really the heart of nearly every Hallmark movie ever, simply about a girl who heads back to her hometown for the holidays and reunites with her high school sweetheart. Good Morning Christmas! When to watch: 2pm on December 5; 8am on December 12; 8pm on December 14

Like Anchorman, but G-rated and set at Christmastime, Good Morning Christmas! is about two rival TV hosts who are sent on assignment to a small town around the holidays to co-host a show. 8am on December 5; 2am on December 15; 8pm on December 24A wedding planner travels to a quaint Alaskan town—not because she has an event there, she's supposed to find a rare flower for a demanding client—and finds herself taken with the locale (and one of its residents).10am on December 5; 4am on December 11; 8am on December 24Heart of the Holidays has a plot that's really the heart of nearly every Hallmark movie ever, simply about a girl who heads back to her hometown for the holidays and reunites with her high school sweetheart.2pm on December 5; 8am on December 12; 8pm on December 14Like Anchorman, but G-rated and set at Christmastime, Good Morning Christmas! is about two rival TV hosts who are sent on assignment to a small town around the holidays to co-host a show.

'Christmas in Evergreen: Bells are Ringing' | Hallmark Channel

Christmas in Evergreen: Bells are Ringing When to watch: 8pm on December 5; 4pm on December 6; 8pm on December 10; 6pm on December 12; 12pm on December 16; 10pm on December 25

Hallmark devotees should be familiar with the spirited town of Evergreen where more than a few of the network's original movies are set. The latest focuses on Michelle's (Holly Robinson Peete) wedding. Christmas By Starlight When to watch: 2pm on December 6; 10pm on December 17; 11am on December 25

A lawyer heads home when her family's café is at risk of being demolished. Five Star Christmas When to watch: 6pm on December 6; 8pm on December 11; 6pm on December 19; 3:30pm on December 25

When a young woman hears whispers of a travel writer coming to anonymously stay at her father's new bed and breakfast, she tries to make the best visit possible for whomever the guest might be. 8pm on December 5; 4pm on December 6; 8pm on December 10; 6pm on December 12; 12pm on December 16; 10pm on December 25Hallmark devotees should be familiar with the spirited town of Evergreen where more than a few of the network's original movies are set. The latest focuses on Michelle's (Holly Robinson Peete) wedding.2pm on December 6; 10pm on December 17; 11am on December 25A lawyer heads home when her family's café is at risk of being demolished.6pm on December 6; 8pm on December 11; 6pm on December 19; 3:30pm on December 25When a young woman hears whispers of a travel writer coming to anonymously stay at her father's new bed and breakfast, she tries to make the best visit possible for whomever the guest might be.

'Christmas She Wrote' | Hallmark Channel

Christmas She Wrote When to watch: 8pm on December 6; 10pm on December 10; 2pm on December 12; 8pm on December 16

Unfortunately, the reference in the title doesn't mean the heroine of this movie will be solving murders around Christmastime. Instead, her dating column gets canceled, setting her up for a blue Christmas—until her coworker chases after her. One Royal Holiday When to watch: 10pm on December 7; 10am on December 12

A woman offers shelter to a traveling family when a snow storm hits, and they turn out to be royals on the road. They also happen to have a prince son the same age as their thoughtful host. On the 12th Date of Christmas When to watch: 2pm on December 7; 10am on December 19; 11pm on December 24

Two game designers are tasked with creating a holiday scavenger hunt for their town. Of course, they butt heads and can't help but falling for each other. 8pm on December 6; 10pm on December 10; 2pm on December 12; 8pm on December 16Unfortunately, the reference in the title doesn't mean the heroine of this movie will be solving murders around Christmastime. Instead, her dating column gets canceled, setting her up for a blue Christmas—until her coworker chases after her.10pm on December 7; 10am on December 12A woman offers shelter to a traveling family when a snow storm hits, and they turn out to be royals on the road. They also happen to have a prince son the same age as their thoughtful host.2pm on December 7; 10am on December 19; 11pm on December 24Two game designers are tasked with creating a holiday scavenger hunt for their town. Of course, they butt heads and can't help but falling for each other.

'Chateau Christmas' | Hallmark Channel

Chateau Christmas When to watch: 8am on December 8; 2pm on December 12; 9:30pm on December 24

A famed pianist vacations at a fancy chateau with her family around the holidays, and incidentally runs into an ex during her stay. Christmas with the Darlings When to watch: 6pm on December 11; 2pm on December 17; 2:30am on December 25

The assistant to a wealthy businessman offers to help his younger brother, who just became the guardian to a pair of orphans, over the holidays. Love, Lights, Hanukkah! When to watch: 8pm on December 12; 4pm on December 13; 6pm on December 16; 10pm on December 19

When a woman discovers around the holidays that she's Jewish, she's introduced to family members she didn't know she had, and a new romance played by Ben Savage. 8am on December 8; 2pm on December 12; 9:30pm on December 24A famed pianist vacations at a fancy chateau with her family around the holidays, and incidentally runs into an ex during her stay.6pm on December 11; 2pm on December 17; 2:30am on December 25The assistant to a wealthy businessman offers to help his younger brother, who just became the guardian to a pair of orphans, over the holidays.8pm on December 12; 4pm on December 13; 6pm on December 16; 10pm on December 19When a woman discovers around the holidays that she's Jewish, she's introduced to family members she didn't know she had, and a new romance played by Ben Savage.

'A Timeless Christmas' | Hallmark Channel

A Timeless Christmas When to watch: 6pm on December 13; 2pm on December 16; 6:30am on December 25

A man from the early 1900s is magically transported to modern times where he meets the woman who gives tours of his historic mansion. Christmas Comes Twice When to watch: 8pm on December 13; 8pm on December 17; 4pm on December 19; 6pm on December 21

Tamera Mowry-Housley plays an astrophysicist who accidentally travels back in time at a Christmas carnival in this sci-fi holiday mash-up. The Christmas House When to watch: 12am on December 14; 6pm on December 17; 9:30am on December 25

An older couple request that all of their now-adult children come home for the holidays to resolve family strife. It's like The Family Stone but Hallmark. 6pm on December 13; 2pm on December 16; 6:30am on December 25A man from the early 1900s is magically transported to modern times where he meets the woman who gives tours of his historic mansion.8pm on December 13; 8pm on December 17; 4pm on December 19; 6pm on December 21Tamera Mowry-Housley plays an astrophysicist who accidentally travels back in time at a Christmas carnival in this sci-fi holiday mash-up.12am on December 14; 6pm on December 17; 9:30am on December 25An older couple request that all of their now-adult children come home for the holidays to resolve family strife. It's like The Family Stone but Hallmark.

'A Christmas Carousel' | Hallmark Channel

A Christmas Carousel When to watch: 8pm on December 19; 4pm on December 20; 8pm on December 22; 6pm on December 24

When a woman is tasked by the royal family of the fictional Marcadia to help fix their beloved carousel, which must be functional by Christmas for some reason, she finds herself falling for the prince. Cross Country Christmas When to watch: 8pm on December 20; 10pm on December 21; 6pm on December 23

Rachel Leigh Cook and Greyson Holt play former classmates struggling to travel back to their hometown together when a snowstorm hits. 8pm on December 19; 4pm on December 20; 8pm on December 22; 6pm on December 24When a woman is tasked by the royal family of the fictional Marcadia to help fix their beloved carousel, which must be functional by Christmas for some reason, she finds herself falling for the prince.8pm on December 20; 10pm on December 21; 6pm on December 23Rachel Leigh Cook and Greyson Holt play former classmates struggling to travel back to their hometown together when a snowstorm hits.