14 Killer Halloween Costume Ideas Inspired by Your Favorite Movies and TV Shows

Like Christmas, it feels like Halloween comes sooner and sooner every year. Lucky for you, we saw plenty of scary, silly, sexy pop-culture characters to inspire kick-ass costumes for every Halloween party.
Since putting together a killer costume is never, ever as easy as it seems, we're giving you a leg up on the competition with some #relevant Halloween suggestions and how-to's. Because nothing is scarier than showing up to the party unprepared.
Eleven
El was pretty quiet on Stranger Things, so you'll need to work on your angry-staring skills to really sell this one.
You'll need: 1) A buzz cut, or convincing pull-back action; 2) bloody nose; 3) denim jacket; 4) Peter Pan-collared dress; 5) Eggos, El's favorite snack
Barb
Give Stranger Things' dearly departed breakout star a second life. Justice for Barb!
You'll need: 1) Vintage deadstock glasses; 2) plaid button-down; 3) Trapper Keeper; 4) mom jeans. Bonus prop: Shotgunned beer can and fake blood.
Erlich Bachman
The stoner savior of Silicon Valley will liven up any party.
You'll need: 1) Pied Piper hat; 2) green hoodie; 3) baggy jeans; 4) stuffed unicorn; 5) stacks of cash
Beyoncé
Car-smashing not advised.
You'll need: 1) Baseball bat labeled "hot sauce"; 2-3) costume jewelry; 4) yellow dress
Chad
Get into character as the trash-talking Bachelor in Paradise contestant, and at the end of the night, you're definitely gonna get the girl.
You'll need: 1) Fitted button-down or V-neck; 2) muscle shirt; 3) meat-flavored protein powder
Jon Snow
Spend the entire night swearing you're dead.
You'll need: 1) Tousled wig; 2) makeup palette; 3) Night's Watch cape; 4) Bonus prop: stuffed direwolf.
Harley Quinn
Don't even try to take on the Suicide Squadder if you're not committed to a full face of makeup.
You'll need: 1) Hair dye; 2) makeup palette; 3) baseball bat inscribed with "GOOD NIGHT"; 4) costume jewelry; 5) Daddy's Little Monster tee
Negan
Season 2 of The Walking Dead debuts October 23rd, so we'll finally know who's on the receiving end of Lucille (that fearsome bat).
You'll need: 1) Leather jacket; 2) red scarf; 3) baseball bat; 4) tinsel for a safe barbed-wire alternative. Bonus prop: Five days' worth of stubble.
Hiddleswift
Because nothing this year was scarier than Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston's desperation. This one works best as a couples costume, so let the magic of Halloween convince you they never broke up.
You'll need: 1) Oversized sunglasses, 2) T. Swift's signature lipstick; 3) crop top & skirt set -- for her; 4) white tee and fabric marker for DIY "I ❤ T.S." shirt -- for him. Bonus prop: Jury duty name tag.
Damn, Daniel
Back at it again with the meme-worthy costumes.
You'll need: 1) Shaggy hair wig; 2) skater boy tee; 3) white Vans; 4) backpack
Deadpool
They call him the Merc with a Mouth for a reason, so make sure to be extra crude.
You'll need: 1) Mask; 2-3) full bodysuit and weapons; 4) carry a tiny baby-doll hand
Michael Phelps scowling
Don't you dare break a smile.
You'll need: 1) Navy hoodie; 2) Beats headphones blasting Eminem; 3) red gaffer tape; 4) the meanest mug imaginable. Bonus props: 28 gold medals.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.