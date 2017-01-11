Entertainment

14 Killer Halloween Costume Ideas Inspired by Your Favorite Movies and TV Shows

By Published On 10/06/2016 By Published On 10/06/2016
halloween costumes jon snow eleven negan
Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

related

Finally, Taco Bell Is Unleashing Its Fried Chicken Shell Taco Nationwide

related

Restaurant Customers Who Deserve a Table in Hell

Like Christmas, it feels like Halloween comes sooner and sooner every year. Lucky for you, we saw plenty of scary, silly, sexy pop-culture characters to inspire kick-ass costumes for every Halloween party. 

Since putting together a killer costume is never, ever as easy as it seems, we're giving you a leg up on the competition with some #relevant Halloween suggestions and how-to's. Because nothing is scarier than showing up to the party unprepared.

eleven stranger things halloween costume
Netflix/Oren Aks/Thrillist

Eleven

El was pretty quiet on Stranger Things, so you'll need to work on your angry-staring skills to really sell this one.
You'll need: 1) A buzz cut, or convincing pull-back action; 2) bloody nose; 3) denim jacket; 4) Peter Pan-collared dress; 5) Eggos, El's favorite snack

barb stranger things halloween costume
Netflix/Oren Aks/Thrillist

Barb

Give Stranger Things' dearly departed breakout star a second life. Justice for Barb!
You'll need: 1) Vintage deadstock glasses; 2) plaid button-down; 3) Trapper Keeper; 4) mom jeansBonus prop: Shotgunned beer can and fake blood.

silicon valley erlich bachman halloween costume
HBO/Oren Aks/Thrillist

Erlich Bachman

The stoner savior of Silicon Valley will liven up any party.
You'll need: 1) Pied Piper hat; 2) green hoodie; 3) baggy jeans; 4) stuffed unicorn; 5) stacks of cash

beyonce lemonade halloween costume
HBO/Oren Aks/Thrillist

Beyoncé

Car-smashing not advised.
You'll need: 1) Baseball bat labeled "hot sauce"; 2-3) costume jewelry; 4) yellow dress

chad the bachelorette halloween costume
ABC/Oren Aks/Thrillist

Chad

Get into character as the trash-talking Bachelor in Paradise contestant, and at the end of the night, you're definitely gonna get the girl.
You'll need: 1) Fitted button-down or V-neck; 2) muscle shirt; 3) meat-flavored protein powder 

jon snow halloween costume
HBO/Oren Aks/Thrillist

Jon Snow

Spend the entire night swearing you're dead.
You'll need: 1) Tousled wig; 2) makeup palette; 3) Night's Watch cape; 4) Bonus prop: stuffed direwolf.

harley quinn suicide squad halloween costume
Warner Bros./Oren Aks/Thrillist

Harley Quinn

Don't even try to take on the Suicide Squadder if you're not committed to a full face of makeup.
You'll need: 1) Hair dye; 2) makeup palette; 3) baseball bat inscribed with "GOOD NIGHT"; 4) costume jewelry; 5) Daddy's Little Monster tee

the walking dead negan halloween costume
AMC/Oren Aks/Thrillist

Negan

Season 2 of The Walking Dead debuts October 23rd, so we'll finally know who's on the receiving end of Lucille (that fearsome bat).
You'll need: 1) Leather jacket; 2) red scarf; 3) baseball bat; 4) tinsel for a safe barbed-wire alternative. Bonus prop: Five days' worth of stubble.

tom hiddleston taylor swift hiddleswift costume
Enews/Twitter/Oren Aks/Thrillist

Hiddleswift

Because nothing this year was scarier than Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston's desperation. This one works best as a couples costume, so let the magic of Halloween convince you they never broke up.
You'll need: 1) Oversized sunglasses, 2) T. Swift's signature lipstick; 3) crop top & skirt set -- for her; 4) white tee and fabric marker for DIY "I ❤ T.S." shirt -- for him. Bonus prop: Jury duty name tag.

damn daniel halloween costume
negroloinci/Twitter/Oren Aks/Thrillist

Damn, Daniel

Back at it again with the meme-worthy costumes.
You'll need: 1) Shaggy hair wig; 2) skater boy tee; 3) white Vans; 4) backpack

deadpool halloween costume
20th Century Fox/Oren Aks/Thrillist

Deadpool

They call him the Merc with a Mouth for a reason, so make sure to be extra crude.
You'll need: 1) Mask; 2-3) full bodysuit and weapons; 4) carry a tiny baby-doll hand

bojack horseman halloween costume
Netflix/Oren Aks/Thrillist

BoJack Horseman

Bonus points if you can sing the Horsin' Around theme song.
You'll need: 1) Oversized fishbowl; 2) horse mask; 3) blazer; 4) knit sweater; 5) high-tops; 6) flask (not pictured, but an essential BoJack accessory)

bill clinton balloons halloween costume
edgyyeji/Twitter/Oren Aks/Thrillist

Bill Clinton

Nobody is having more fun than this guy.
You'll need: 1) Gray wig; 2) suit; 3) necktie; 4) some delightful balloons

michael phelps face halloween costume
NBC/Oren Aks/Thrillist

Michael Phelps scowling

Don't you dare break a smile.
You'll need: 1) Navy hoodie; 2) Beats headphones blasting Eminem; 3) red gaffer tape; 4) the meanest mug imaginable. Bonus props: 28 gold medals.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Follow the Thrillist Entertainment editors on Twitter @ThrillistEnt.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
'The Bachelor' Premiere: Nick Viall Meets the Ladies, But Will Never Find Love
BatchSlap

related

READ MORE
Every Episode of 'Rick and Morty,' Ranked
Stream On

related

READ MORE
Brian Tyree Henry, a.k.a. Paper Boi, Walks Us Through Every Episode of 'Atlanta'
Small Screened

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like