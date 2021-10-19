There's Never Been a Better Time to Revisit Rob Zombie's Brilliant 'Halloween II'

Like the mass murder wearing a white Captain Kirk mask at its center, the Halloween franchise can't be stopped. Over the weekend Halloween Kills, the follow-up to 2018's quasi-reboot sequel Halloween starring original Halloween 1978 lead Jamie Lee Curtis, made more than $50 million in theaters while also debuting on NBC Universal's streaming service, Peacock. Its financial success sets the stage for Halloween Ends, the already greenlit third installment from director David Gordon Green that will probably not actually be the "end" for Michael Myers, one of the more indestructible characters of the last 50 years.

As a horror sequel, Halloween Kills is a frustrating experience, a movie that often feels like it's stalling for time to arrange plot threads for the next chapter and clearing its throat to deliver a muddled message rooted in self-importance. Where Green's previous movie used a game, wry performance from Curtis to ground some of its shopworn insights into grief and trauma, the sequel, which broadens the scope to include more residents of Haddonfield, Illinois, has a harder time finding the right tone. The plot bobs and weaves from one setpiece to the next, always in a defensive crouch despite the grisly subject matter. The larger ideas about vigilante justice, mob mentality, and collective rage feel tacked on, like an attempt to pin a thinkpiece (or a well-meaning Instagram caption) to a rotting corpse.

How do you follow a movie like Halloween? Green and his two co-writers, Danny McBride and Scott Teems, had multiple examples from history to pull from. 1981's Halloween II followed Jamie Lee Curtis's Laurie into the hospital right after the events of the first film and built its narrative around the revelation that Laurie was actually Michael's sister, a twist that Green's new films (wisely) dropped from the mythology. The 1981 sequel has some impressive camerawork and a fun performance from Donald Pleasence, returning as the doom-saying Dr. Loomis, but Rob Zombie's far stranger, far more daring Halloween II from 2009 is the Halloween sequel to check out if you left Halloween Kills underwhelmed.