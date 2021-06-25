Michael Myers Is Back From the Dead in the 'Halloween Kills' Trailer

At the end of the 2018 Halloween, which acts as a direct sequel to the 1978 original, it would appear that Michael Myers has been consumed by flame. But even at the time, co-writer Danny McBride wasn't really hiding the fact that The Shape, of course, wasn't really dead. In the new trailer for Halloween Kills, the sequel to that sequel once again directed by David Gordon Green, we see exactly how he survived. As Jamie Lee Curtis' Laure Strode, her daughter (Judy Greer), and her granddaughter (Andi Matichak) escape, firefighters rush to stop the blaze. Unfortunately, Michael is there waiting and promptly kills his rescuers.

So, where does the plot go from there? Apparently, Laurie—seen as an outsider in the first reboot—is now set to lead the residents of Haddonfield on a Michael Myers hunt. "Michael Myers is flesh and blood, but a man couldn't survive that fire," she says. "The more he kills, the more he transcends. He's the essence of evil." And looks like he does a lot of killing yet again.;

Halloween Kills comes out, appropriately, October 15, just in time for, you guessed it, Halloween.