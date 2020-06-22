This 'Hamilton' Trailer Should Satisfy You Until the Movie Drops on Disney+

States are slowly starting to open up again, but why go outside in the midst of a pandemic this July 4 when you could spend it inside watching the Broadway musical sensation Hamilton? On Sunday night, Disney+ released the first trailer for the Hamilton movie, which will drop July 3 on the platform.

So far the footage looks like, well, Hamilton, but that's great news considering how difficult it has been to get tickets to the musical about the first treasury secretary. (You know, back when Broadway and theater still existed.) The movie is a filmed version of the stage production featuring the original cast, including creator Lin-Manuel Miranda as the $10 founding father himself, Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr, Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler, Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton, and Jonathan Groff as King George. The teaser clips together bits of the show set to a medley of that now inescapable opening number Angelica's shattering solo in "Satisfied."

We've yet to know just how the streamed film will build upon the musical, but it's certainly not just a wide shot of the stage. The performers are in close up, and the camera moves around. Hamilton was originally supposed to be released by Disney in theaters in 2021, but the company decided to move it up and settle for its streaming service in light of the coronavirus crisis.