Happy 20th Anniversary to Ray Liotta Eating His Own Brain in 'Hannibal'

Despite grossing over $350 million worldwide at the box office and earning some positive reviews, Hannibal doesn't get talked about much except as a cautionary tale. Bryan Fuller's Hannibal series, which remixed characters and rearranged various plot elements from Harris's best-selling books, commands a legion of fans pining for more episodes and posting memes of Mads Mikkelsen as Lecter, but Scott's 2001 movie generated little love on February 9, its official 20th anniversary. Perhaps the project was doomed to be sent to the nostalgia doghouse when Foster passed on reprising her Oscar-winning role or Lambs director Jonathan Demme declined to return. Maybe the shaky source material was part of the problem.

But one thing is certain: You can't pin the blame on Ray Liotta's brain-eating scene. Playing repugnant Justice Department official Paul Krendler, the Goodfellas actor spends much of the movie being a thorn in the side of Moore's Clarice and Hopkins's Hannibal. Towards the end, Krendler gets drugged by Lecter, gets seated at a fancy table, and well... if you know, you know.

When the book was published in 1999, the ending was controversial for sending Lecter and Clarice, previously cat-and-mouse rivals, off on a romance together. In a review in the London Review of Books, John Lanchester wrote that the effect of the final passage created "a sense of discontinuity not only with the earlier books but also within the novel itself." (The reviews weren't all negative; Stephen King called Hannibal "one of the two most frightening popular novels of our time.") Inarguably, the book was gross, pitting Lecter against the loathsome Mason Verger, a pig enthusiast with a face Harris describes as "all teeth, like a creature of the deep, deep ocean." How did Verger, played by Gary Oldman in the movie, get that way? Lecter drugged him and had him feed his face to his dog.

When writer David Mamet was hired to adapt the book, he ditched the original ending in favor of a more conventional downbeat finale. The final film, which has a script credited to Mamet and Steven Zallian, keeps the decadent brain feast but ends on a silly note, with Lecter on a plane offering a leftover chunk of brain (preserved in a paper cup held in a Dean & Deluca box with caviar and figs) to a curious child on an international flight. The plane exchange is mostly stupid, a gross-out gag to give the audience something to giggle about on their way to the exits. The scene with Liotta, however, remains oddly transfixing and joyfully stomach-churning, a case of glorious bad taste surfacing in mainstream entertainment.