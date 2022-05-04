Go See 'Happening,' the French Abortion Drama That's a Glimpse at Our Future

The lede of this review looked different when I started writing the piece Monday afternoon. I was going to write about how Happening was a little film that could, one that beat Oscar-nominated giants like The Power of the Dog for the top prize at the Venice Film Festival last year. Then, on Monday night, Politico revealed that the Supreme Court had decided to overturn Roe v. Wade in a leaked decision written by Justice Samuel Alito. The decision would hand abortion rights back to the states, which means that in many places across the U.S. the act would be totally banned.

Suddenly, writing about a film that chronicles what it looks like when abortion is criminalized took on an entirely new meaning. This weekend, in select theaters, you can go see Happening, a film by Audrey Diwan. It's an unflinching look at one young woman's attempt to get an abortion in 1960s France, when the likely result was either death from a botched procedure or jail if caught. Diwan is bravely unsentimental in her telling of the story, and she chillingly refuses to look away when her heroine's body is pushed to extremes all for something that should be a right.

Based on a novel by Annie Ernaux, Happening centers on Anne, played with searing intensity by Anamaria Vartolomei, a driven college student studying literature. When she finds out she's pregnant she sees her future slipping away, and decides to find an abortion despite the draconian laws in place. She searches for a way to abort with the same vibrating tenor with which she formerly attended to her studies. Her quest becomes her sole focus, her dreams of an independent life slipping away in more ways than one as the academics she once excelled at elude her. Vartolomei wide, piercing blue eyes convey that determination whether she's approaching doctors who urge her to stay silent or deliberately undermine her or sticking a needle inside her body.