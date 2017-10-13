The Guys Behind 'Happy Death Day' Talk Time-Bending Ending & Sequel Ideas

Happy Death Day, now out in theaters, plays like a hilariously bloody Groundhog Day. This was intentional. "I wanted to take the horror movie and slasher movie tropes and turn them upside down," screenwriter Scott Lobdell tells Thrillist. "Every slasher film opens up with the mean girl getting killed and the good girl living till the end. And I thought, How can I make the mean girl and the good girl the same person?"
Death Day follows unlikable sorority girl Tree Gelbman (Jessica Rothe) on her birthday... which also happens to be a masked assailant stabs a broken bottle through her chest. The end is only the beginning for Tree, who, thanks to a time loop, continues to relive her big day over and over and over again. In other words, the general premise of Groundhog Day is used as a device for our heroine to solve her own murder.
"Essentially, every [idea] has been done" before, director Christopher Landon says. "Every movie now is a combination of this movie and that movie and whatever. For me, it's always, Can this movie stand on its own? Even though it's the horror version of Groundhog Day, is it still its own thing?"
In fact, Landon avoided watching Groundhog Day so it didn't speak too much to him during the production process. He pulled more inspiration from movies like Halloween and John Hughes movies, which sprinkled a certain cheekiness throughout the movie.The comedy was so key that Landon even found room for a meta-nod to Groundhog Day, courtesy of Tree's boyfriend, Carter (Israel Broussard).
"I was dealing with a young [viewership] that hasn't seen Groundhog Day and that doesn't really know the ins and outs of [time-loop movies]," Landon said. "In this age of social media and all the crappy things that kids do to each other, I thought this was a nice movie with a good message for them -- and I could couch it in a fun, silly horror movie."
The time loop restarts every time Tree dies -- so the way it functions is clear, especially with the precedence set by Groundhog Day. But why it's happening is a little murkier. Early drafts of the script had science-y theories explaining the reason and function of the time loop. Others wanted to hinge on the unluckiness of October 13 being a potential trigger.
The theatrical cut nixes the theoretical science, leaving viewers to connect certain dots and justifications. Tree shares her birthday with her dead mom, for instance -- so is the time loop a gift from her mother? That of a second chance? Or, as Tree wonders, is it all karma? Does she deserve this hellish experience for how she's acted? The reasoning is a little bit up for interpretation, but the key is some form of atonement and betterment.
Landon says there was actually a point in pre-production when Universal was asking for an exact reason for the time loop; however, he fought back. He liked the lingering mystery, which, along with Tree's roster of haters, keeps viewers guessing till the end. "For me, it was about making sure there were enough credible red herrings and suspects," Landon says.
It's fair to think Carter could be guilty, for example. He's introduced as a one-night stand with unclear intentions, and we don't immediately get his full back story. Same with Tree's professor fling, Gregory. And Tree's other ex-fling. And her scores of sorority sisters. And, perhaps, the biggest red herring of them all: the murderous inmate being treated in the on-campus hospital. But after preemptively killing the inmate, Tree still wakes up on her birthday. It's a tragically hilarious gut punch, one that might make you ask, "Wait, why?" as it sends Tree back into her nightmare.
Tree's roommate, Lori -- seemingly the most innocuous of those in her inner circle -- is to blame. She's jealous of Tree's romance with Gregory. So she funnels her hatred into the poisonous cupcake Tree's gifted time and time again. Tree's finally able to solve the mystery after the fake-out happy ending. Why did she die? The last thing she did before falling asleep was splitting the cupcake with Carter.
Solving the mystery and thwarting Lori stops the time loop, but it still doesn't really explain it. For that burning question, you'll have to hang your hopes on the future, like Lobdell and Landon.
"If I'm so lucky to get to make a sequel, and we would never count our chickens and I have no idea what's going to happen with this movie, I have the sequel ready," Landon says with a laugh. "It gets into the why, in a very, very, very, very specific way."
