Is the 'Harley Quinn' TV Series Getting Another Season?

In the last frames of the second season of Harley Quinn, Harley and Poison Ivy quite literally drive off into the sunset together. It's a gosh darn poetic ending. The two antiheroines have finally confessed their love for one another and are being pursued by the Gotham PD as they Thelma & Louise it into an unknown future. "The End" flashes upon the screen before the animators append a question mark to it. Frankly, it would be a pretty good place for the series to stop, but why should it? There are plenty more adventures for these two off-kilter lovebirds to go on, and fans are eager to see their messy relationship develop. So is there a Season 3? Not yet -- but there's hope.

Well, Harley Quinn, along with a bunch of other series, is in a weird limbo thanks to shifting priorities at WarnerMedia. Harley Quinn first dropped in November of last year as an original on DC Universe, the streaming service dedicated just to DC Comics properties. Its second season premiered there in April 2020, before it all was plopped on HBO Max August 1. Now, DC Universe is essentially being dissolved, according to DC exec Jim Lee, who told the Hollywood Reporter that "the original content that is on DCU is migrating to HBO Max." Now it's up to that division of the company, which recently went through high-profile layoffs, to decide whether it wants to make more Harley Quinn.

Is there hope?

The creators -- Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Dean Lorey -- have their fingers crossed. Lorey tweeted on August 16: "We'd love to make [another season]! We're still waiting to hear something from HBOmax [sic]. It was so much fun to work on (Bane!) and we have a lot more story to tell. Harley is one of the best experiences I've had making a show and I bet Justin and Pat would say the same."

Schumacker found another potentially good sign: "So it turns out @dcharleyquinn WILL be coming to Blu-ray. This is very exciting. Also exciting they aren't calling it the 'complete series.' Still holding out hope for a Season 3." But, given the fact that even they don't seem to have much information, it's hard to tell what exactly is going on.

Why should it get another season?

Because it freakin' rules! As mentioned earlier, it almost is like Halpern, Schumacker, and Lorey budgeted for a cancelation, offering a satisfying conclusion for their two protagonists. The first two seasons come full circle, as well: In the first, Harley breaks up with the Joker, strikes out on her own, and takes down both the Legion of Doom and the Justice League. In the second, she's left to clean up that mess, and is faced with her own reluctance to take power. She also starts to develop feelings for her best friend Ivy, who is set to marry the dorky Kite Man to prove to herself she can settle. By the end of those 13 episodes, order is semi-restored in Gotham, but Commissioner Gordon crashes Ivy's wedding in his own bid for dominance, forcing Harley and Ivy to escape and finally admit they are meant to be.

A third season would necessitate hitting the reset button, at least a little bit. But isn't that worth it to figure out how Harley and Ivy's romance turns out? These are both complicated women, one who over-commits to her partners and the other who shies away from commitment. It's not going to be easy. Plus, there's the whole issue of all the people who want them dead. The show is silly and rude and surprisingly heartfelt and more should be in the works. C'mon, HBO Max -- you know what to do.