Carrie Fisher Reveals She Hooked Up with Harrison Ford on 'Star Wars'

Forty years later, Princess Leia is finally coming clean: she and Han Solo totally smashed.

In an interview with People about an excerpt of her new memoir, The Princess Diarist, Leia actress Carrie Fisher confirmed a long-rumored affair with Harrison Ford on the set of Star Wars' franchise-starting 1976 film. "It was so intense," Fisher said. "It was Han and Leia during the week, and Carrie and Harrison during the weekend."

Back in '76, Ford was 33 years old, married, with two kids; Fisher was just 19. In an excerpt from Diarist, the now-60-year-old screen legend reveals her insecurities at the time: "How could you ask such a shining specimen of a man to be satisfied with the likes of me?" she wondered of Ford. "I was so inexperienced, but I trusted something about him." The affair didn't last much longer than that Star Wars shoot, Fisher claims, and swears it was in no way connected to Ford's eventual divorce.