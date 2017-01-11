Carrie Fisher Reveals She Hooked Up with Harrison Ford on 'Star Wars'

Forty years later, Princess Leia is finally coming clean: she and Han Solo totally smashed.
In an interview with People about an excerpt of her new memoir, The Princess Diarist, Leia actress Carrie Fisher confirmed a long-rumored affair with Harrison Ford on the set of Star Wars' franchise-starting 1976 film. "It was so intense," Fisher said. "It was Han and Leia during the week, and Carrie and Harrison during the weekend."
Back in '76, Ford was 33 years old, married, with two kids; Fisher was just 19. In an excerpt from Diarist, the now-60-year-old screen legend reveals her insecurities at the time: "How could you ask such a shining specimen of a man to be satisfied with the likes of me?" she wondered of Ford. "I was so inexperienced, but I trusted something about him." The affair didn't last much longer than that Star Wars shoot, Fisher claims, and swears it was in no way connected to Ford's eventual divorce.
According to Radar Online, which obtained a full copy of Fisher's memoir, the actors' relationship deepened when Ford drove the young Fisher home after a "wine sodden" party. Diarist contains actual "diary" passages from that time in her life, in which Fisher worries she is a "bad kisser" and feels clouded by "the brutal strength of Harrison's preferred strain of pot." Unfortunately, that's all the details we're likely to get on their sordid relationship:
Just in case, we'll be plowing our way through Fisher's book when it hits booksellers next week, and reading too much into our next viewing of Star Wars.
