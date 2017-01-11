Everything You Need to Remember to Enjoy 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

Remember the Time-Turner, a device that can undo anything

Even though we can think of about a million ways to use the Time-Turner, Hermione was given it in her third year as a gift from Professor McGonagall to be able to take more classes (yeah, really). When the Ministry of Magic was partially destroyed during Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, all of the Time-Turners were damaged and deemed useless. If Hermione still has hers, she holds a very powerful magical device in her hands.

What happened to Azkaban?

When Kingsley Shacklebolt was named Minister of Magic after the Battle of Hogwarts, he excused the Dementors from their Azkaban guard posts, turning over a new leaf for the wizard prison system. In the present it's still used as a jail, but Aurors act as guards. Anyone involved with Voldemort and his ideologies was sentenced to Azkaban, so many familiar faces can currently be found there. Including Dolores Umbridge, who is quite possibly the most vile character in the entire Harry Potter story (yep, I went there).