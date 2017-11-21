The Perfect Gifts to Buy Any Harry Potter Fan This Holiday Season

The adult Harry Potter obsessive: we all know one (heck, some of us fall into the category ourselves) and we all probably have to buy one some magic-related present this holiday season. That's where our list of the best Harry Potter gifts comes in.
If your giftee is someone whose favorite Christmas movie is a marathon of all eight Harry Potter movies, who has definitely sorted the characters of their favorite TV show into Hogwarts houses, and who can rattle off all three of Albus Dumbledore's middle names at the drop of a sorting hat ("Percival Wulfrick Brian," for the record), read on for a selection of the most sophisticated, unique and intriguing Potter-related gifts to wow them and win their favor for future alliances. There are only so many neckties in Hufflepuff colors a person can own, and commemorative statues of Dobby the House Elf don't totally mesh with most modern decor, so here are off-the-Marauder's-Map picks.
The best Harry Potter book gifts
Harry Potter 1 - 7 "House" editions
Juniper Books, $275
There comes a time in life when you look at your bookshelves and think, Should I, like, arrange these in rainbow order? These editions are gorgeous and will make you the fanciest wizard on the block. The set and its display box deserve a place of pride on your shelf, a low-key tribute to the bravest wizard I've ever known (Remus Lupin, obviously).
Where to buy: Juniper Books
The illustrated editions
Scholastic, $23.99
OK, OK, one more variation on the tomes. The stories you know and love are getting a lush update, one by one, with large-format color illustrated editions featuring the all-new art of Jim Kay. It's a fantastic excuse for a re-read, and a departure from the Mary GrandPre sketches that likely graced the first editions US fans read years ago. The books are being released individually, with Prisoner of Azkaban being the latest to get the luxury upgrade treatment.
Where to buy: Amazon
Tom Riddle's Basilisk-stabbed diary Kindle cover
CustomizeMeAz, $30
If your giftee is more the e-book type, there's still a way for them to low-key show off their Potter pride. Take, for instance, this Kindle cover modeled after Tom Riddle's diary, post-Basilisk fang. The case is made of faux leather and suede, and the shop offers styles that fit several different models of Kindles.
Where to buy: Etsy
Three magical notebooks
Literary Emporium, $13.65
These notebooks, with covers themed to spells, potions and magical thinking, could be used for to scribble down your latest incantations just used as your everyday notebook with an enchanted twist. They're standard A5 size, useful as heck, and pretty to boot.
Where to buy: Etsy
Harry Potter shirts, jewelry, and other clothes to wear
"Granger/Lovegood 2020" shirt
DFTBA, $22
Ridiculed though she was by her peers, Luna Lovegood was one of the more open-minded students at Hogwarts, and they don't just let any old slouch into Ravenclaw. And Hermione, well, we all know her deal. Those who are still scarred from 2016 but ready to look to the future will be thrilled to find campaign swag for their dream ticket under the non-denominational shrubbery of their choice.
Where to buy: DFTBA
Adult House Robes
Universal Store, $114.95
Declare your allegiance to one of Hogwarts four factions (and make your personality type known) with this 100% polyester lounge item.
Where to buy: Universal Store
Weasley sweater pin
Happy Supply Co., $9
Happy Christmas, Harry, here's a Weasley sweater (enamel pin) of your very own. It's a low-key lapel shoutout to the coziest family in the wizarding world, and unlike a hand-knit wool sweater with your first initial on it, you can wear this stylish garment every day, all year round.
Where to buy: Etsy
Dark Mark pin
Super Cute Awesome Stuff, $10.92
This pin is equal parts cute and disturbing. Like, yes, the Death Eaters are the bad guys, but who can resist the lure of an itty-bitty glitter snake coming out of a wee little skull? Voldemort, take note: this kind of branding is how you pick up new recruits. Gift-givers, take note: Potter fans will love it.
Where to buy: Etsy
Harry Potter 12 Days of Socks set
Target, $15
For an inexpensive gift leading up to the holidays, hunt down this Advent calendar that has a surprise pair of Potter-themed socks every day. Socks have a special significance in the series, obviously -- pour out some Butterbeer for Dobby, not to mention Dumbledore's dearest wish -- and who wouldn't like opening a present every day?
Where to buy: Target
Harry Potter stars temporary tattoo
Tattify, $2.99
Has your giftee always wanted a Potter-themed tattoo but hasn't had the Snitches to take the plunge permanently? This stocking stuffer, a set of two temporary tattoos mirroring the stars on the upper corners of the book's pages, will let them try out an inked homage to the series for a few days.
Where to buy: Etsy
"Hex the Patriarchy" shirt
DFTBA, $22
Here's a message we can all get behind, after a trashfire of a few years. For the wizard or witch who's part of the resistance, give them the ability to wear their feelings of rage and over-it-ness on their sleeve chest, all the while declaring their magical ability.
Where to buy: DFTBA
Glasses and scar ring
Alex and Ani, $28
This gold-plated ring from it-company Alex and Ani lets the wearer rock Harry's iconic scar and glasses, all wrapped around their little finger. The piece is officially licensed and comes in one size.
Where to buy: WB Shop
Best Harry Potter posters, prints, and art collectibles
Exercise book prints
MinaLima, $130-$262
This gorgeous, low-key print of the trio's exercise books (or, like, literally any print on offer) from design team MinaLima, who created the iconic signature look of all the signage, books and various paper products in the Potter movies, would be classily at home on any hardcore fan's wall. Choose from premium prints, which feature the duo's signatures, numbered editions and certificates of authenticity, and metallic accents, or the lower-cost but still beautiful and frame-worthy standard editions of the art.
Where to buy: Minalima
Goblet of Fire lighter
Poster PL, $17
Both decorative and useful, they'll flip (get it?) for this stocking stuffer, a Goblet of Fire-inspired lighter. (Because, again, get it?, the Goblet of Fire is full of, well, fire.) Just don't get too carried away with that Dumbledore "DID YOU PUT YOUR NAME IN THE GOBLET OF FIYAH" impression. People are highly flammable.
Where to buy: Etsy
Hogsmeade tourism poster
Window Shop Gal, $18.50-$56.50
Illustrated in the style of vintage travel agency advertisements, this poster will make anyone want to visit majestic Hogsmeade, signed permission slip or no. It's a non-childish tribute to one of the books' iconic locations, and would blend in with any adult's wall hangings.
Where to buy: Etsy
Stone, Chamber, Prisoner, Goblet, Order, Prince, Hallows graphic file
The Paper Trade, $5.90
If a fandom falls in the forest and didn't have a Helvetica poster, did it even make a sound? This printable file makes for an inexpensive and designy gift for your favorite design-obsessed magic enthusiast -- just print it out on cardstock, pick up a plain black frame, wrap that sucker up, and you'll have a date to the Yule Ball in no time.
Where to buy: Etsy
Espresso Patronum travel mug
My Designs by the Dozen, $15.50-$19.50
It's a triple-edged sword (wizards can make those): with one object, they'll be able to express their love of Harry Potter, coffee (the most magical potion of all) and cringey puns. The perfect storm. This 16-ounce mug is double or single-walled, depending on the color option, and can be customized with your choice of glitter color.
Where to buy: Etsy
The Best Harry Potter games and toys
Trivial Pursuit: World of Harry Potter Edition
USAopoly, $15.48
For the Potter fan who knows it all, an actually challenging set of trivia questions. Even the most die-hard fan will have to stop and think before answering some of the questions, and an actual Trivial Pursuit board isn't necessary to enjoy the cards, even though it wouldn't be totally by the game's rulebook. Just shuffle the cards and challenge the other person to prove their Ravenclaw cred.
Where to buy: Amazon
Quidditch Set Collectible
Running Press, $26.95
We don't advise actually attempting to play Qudditich with these repilicas -- you can learn all the rules of the Muggle version here -- but as far as athletic accessories go, these inspired and hyper-detailed.
Where to buy: Amazon
Harry Potter Hogwarts Battle: A Cooperative Deck-Building Game
USAopoly, $48.99
This game is so good and so fun, no matter what your age. Up to four players can play at a time, as the core trio (Harry, Hermione and Ron) plus Neville. Set aside some serious time or a series of weekends to play: there are seven levels to beat. Using cards representing spells, items and allies (side characters), the players work together to protect key locations against dark magic. The levels get harder as you play, but the characters gain special abilities to stand up to the tougher baddies. You'll work together to strategize, and won't be able to stop playing until you beat all the levels.
Where to buy: Amazon
The best Harry Potter gifts for around the house
Golden Snitch clock
Pottery Barn, $49
It opens at the close, and also tells you when you're running late. This little Snitch bedside clock is teeny tiny, with just a 1.5-inch wide face, and is a lovely and detailed (and somewhat useful, if you're not too nearsighted) piece that any devotee would love to have in their apartment.
Where to buy: Pottery Barn
Hogwarts pendant light fixture
Pottery Barn, $249
This light fixture says, "I have design cred, but also I am a wizard and you should not mess with me or my aforementioned design cred." It has an antiqued brass finish, and a perforated cutout silhouette of Hogwarts castle, to welcome you home. It would look nice, not kitschy, with pretty much any color scheme or decorating style.
Where to buy: PB Teen
Grim teacup and saucer
Dreamscape Ink, $18.42
It's never a great thing when you get to the bottom of a cup of coffee or tea, and now that can be confirmed with this teacup that always shows the bad omen of the Grim, big ol' black doggy of doom. The graphics on the cup are hand drawn by the seller, and there's an option to customize the outside of the cup or on the saucer (by default plain white) with a quote or word for an additional fee.
Where to buy: Etsy
Hogwarts wax seal set
TaBo, $9.99
OK, so your giftee is a few days (or decades) over 11, and they're still waiting on that Hogwarts letter. It's all chill though, because now they can send fancy letters sealed shut with a luxurious tribute from the greatest institution of magical education in Europe. Which is... extremely similar to completing a course of sorcery, right? At the very least, their snail mail will get an upgrade.
Where to buy: Amazon
Alohomora bottle opener
Mason Mountain, $12.75
A pun and a useful tool, all in one. This double-ended bottle opener is emblazoned with the unlocking spell from the books. Now all your giftee will need is a working wand, so they can Accio a beer right to them.
Where to buy: Etsy
Marauder's Map color-changing umbrella
Warner Bros., $19.90
So cool, it's basically magic. When dry, this umbrella is a beige and white Marauder's Map motif. But just add water: red words will show up spiraled around the circumference, the password to the map, "I solemnly swear I'm up to no good." But the recipient of your gift will be feeling good at least -- good and dry.
Where to buy: Warner Bros. Shop
Time Turner watch
Warner Bros., $24.90
It's about time you invested in this subtle timepiece, with a design on its face like Hermione's wibbly wobbly timey wimey accessory from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. Aside from its wizardly appeal, it's a sharp-looking accessory with a classic black strap and burnished alloy casing. It may or may not (definitely won't) let you turn back time, but it'll at least tell you how many minutes it's been since you last wished you could go back.
Where to buy: Hot Topic
Harry Potter-inspired scented candles
The Melting Library, $7.50
Homegrown company The Melting Library specializes in hand-poured 4-ounce candles whose scents are inspired by books, including a popular Harry Potter collection. Take the Luna Lovegood-inspired pick, Distinct Dottiness. It's labeled as smelling of dirigible plums, roses and patchouli, while The Restricted Section has notes of leather, parchment, dust and dark magic. The little jars with their custom labels will look nice on a mantle, and your house will smell like magic instead of filthy Muggle. It's a win-win.
Where to buy: The Melting Library
A sorting bath bomb
Rude and Dreckless, $5
Who needs an omniscient wizard hat when you could just take a bath and know where you belong instead? This hand-crafted bath bomb will fizz one of four Hogwarts house colors -- yellow for Hufflepuff, red for Gryffindor, blue for Ravenclaw or green for Slytherin -- when you toss it in the hot water, thus deciding your fate for you (and washing your body) with little effort. Plus, the seller wrote a clever little rhyme on the label -- what's not to love? The colors used are bath and skin safe, and won't stain either, and it smells like cinnamon to boot.
Where to buy: Etsy
