13 Things You Didn't Know About Harry Potter

1. Harry Potter is partially named after one of J.K. Rowling's old neighbors

A name like "Harry Potter" just seems so… elemental, right? It's hard to imagine Rowling, who came up with the concept for her best-selling series while riding the train to London, just picking the name out of thin air. It turns out, like most things in the Potter-verse, there's an origin story: According to a 2000 interview, the last name "Potter" was the surname of a family who lived near her when she was growing up. So, aspiring writers: Always find out your neighbors' names.

2. He shares a name with the main character of Troll

For most people, the horror movie Troll is only notable for inspiring the truly awful Troll 2 and the hilarious "Oh my God!" scene. But, according to the director of the first Troll, John Buechler, J.K. Rowling must have been a fan because the 1986 film also had a main character that went by the name "Harry Potter." There's no way Rowling could have come up with the name without seeing Troll, right? At least, that's what Buechler seems to think. After filing a suit against Rowling in 2008, the director later announced plans to make another sequel to Troll called Troll: The Rise of Harry Potter Jr. One might say that Buechler is… trolling us.