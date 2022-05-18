A Starter Kit for Understanding the Appeal of Harry Styles

When you think about the landscape of pop music today, it doesn't seem outlandish to say there aren't many rock stars—you know, David Bowie and Freddie Mercury-esque rock stars. Obviously, there are rock artists, but few stand out on their own as having that archetypal caliber, expansive following, and, most importantly, the element of mystique that so many 20th-century legends had.

One of the few singers who does have all of that—and something entirely unique—is Harry Styles. Ever since his boy band One Direction broke up in 2016 and he launched his solo career a year later, the 28-year-old Brit has become one of the most fascinating names in music (and in Hollywood, too, with his first starring roles, in the buzz-worthy dramas Don't Worry Darling and My Policeman, hitting theaters this fall). Singing '70s-inspired power ballads in feather boas, fur coats, and sequined jumpsuits that expose his tattooed chest just so, he's got that classic rock-star charisma down to a T. But with Styles, it's so much more than some nostalgia factor. Everything he does is with a daring artistic eye—from wearing gender-nonconforming fashion to releasing splashy music videos—and his live shows are experiences in and of themselves.

In many ways, It also feels like he's modernized what it means to be a rock star, creating a contemporary version of what an icon clad in glitter and leather can be. Rather than trashing hotel rooms and showing up late to Madison Square Garden gigs, he's prioritized something quite the opposite by promoting a message of acceptance and kindness. While not many pop stars preach a single explicit message, Styles has ingrained one into his artistry, performance, and persona. Although it's a fairly broad message, he's crafted it in a way that seems authentic, and its simplicity resonates with many of his fans for a variety of reasons. Beyond Styles himself, his mantra has even become integral to the fandom surrounding him.

His talent and ineffable charm may have caught your attention before—whether it was as the curly-haired teen in 1D or with his subsequent radio hits—but now that he's coming off a Coachella-headlining set, approaching the release of his third record, Harry's House, and multiple residencies, there's no better time to fully immerse yourself in his music and understand his appeal. To make yourself at home at Harry's House, if you will, here's what to know about the pop star.