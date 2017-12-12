Harry Styles Plants One on James Corden in Epic Christmas Carpool Karaoke

In the Gospel of Matthew, the "Christmas star" famously led the Three Wise Men to the manger where the recently born king of the Jews lay sleeping. On Carpool Karaoke, the "Christmas star" is any famous person who appeared on James Corden's rollicking musical late-night segment and banked a Christmas carol for this week's final installment: a mash-up of "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town." How far we've come.
If you're a fan of Carpool Karaoke, the segment is a total blast. Katy Perry, Usher, Bruno Mars, Harry Styles, The Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, P!nk, Sam Smith, Fifth Harmony, Ed Sheeran and Kelly Clarkson all appear spliced in for a jaunty take on the Christmas carol. Bandleader Reggie Watts does an incredible mouth-saxophone solo. P!nk busts out the air drums like Animal in a Muppet Christmas special. And then there's Harry Styles.
Watch New Yorkers Take Their Pants Off on the Subway... in 20-Degree Weather
The solo artist, former One Direction member, and costar of Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk is apparently a Christmas fiend. He is on the record loving Christmas pudding and the music of the season.
In Carpool Karaoke, Styles achieves a new kind of ecstasy. He absolutely loses his shit around 1:48, devolving into a clap-happy fit. Compare him to Ed Sheeran, who rides along with Corden like a lump of coal -- there's really no contest. Styles enthusiasm for the bit is so infectious, Corden hands the 23-year-old the showstopping moment… which Styles uses to give the host a gigantic kiss on the mouth. Someone's dreams came true in that moment.
Watch the entire video above, then check out Thrillist's ranking of every Carpool Karaoke video, for even more sing-a-long fun.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.