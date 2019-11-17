'SNL' Host Harry Styles Is the Perfect Boyfriend, Only He's a Dog

Being single is tough. If you're not comfortably self-partnered like Emma Watson, it's even tougher, but there are still some solutions out there. Getting a dog, for example, and making that dog your dog boyfriend, which is what Aidy Bryant's Joan did this week on Saturday Night Live in an adorable musical digital short.
But Joan and Chihuahua Doug's love is so powerful that it transforms the dog into a human man, played by host Harry Styles. He and Joan then share a romantic duet in a giant hall lit up with candles and fog like a Celine Dion music video. But Doug can only be a man for an hour, so he uses the time to tell Joan that he ate a bunch of her underwear and socks and the surgery to get it out of his intestines will cost her a few grand. Look, nobody's perfect, not even Harry Styles.
