Netflix's 'Haters Back Off!' Is the 'Napoleon Dynamite' of TV

Miranda was born in 2008 as a parody of the cocky singers Ballinger studied vocal performance and musical theater with in college. Though the character has boasted an immense online following since the early 2010s, she didn't bow on a true mainstream stage until 2014, when she played Pictionary with Jerry Seinfeld, Martin Short, and Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

"I feel a lot of pressure," Ballinger said on her vlog before the taping. "To get up and perform in front of people who have no idea who I am, never heard of the character, probably won't think it's very funny -- they'll think it's weird, they might not get [the joke], because Miranda's such a strange thing -- that's why I'm so nervous." The sentiments serve as a fitting warning for Haters.