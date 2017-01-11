Two years ago in Wisconsin, a pair of 12-year-old girls were charged as adults with attempted homicide in Waukesha County Circuit Court. According to court records, Morgan Geyser and Anissa Weier had stabbed one of their friends 19 times during a birthday-party sleepover, leaving her to die in the woods and citing none other than the Internet meme Slenderman as their inspiration. The fictional character, a towering and faceless ghoul that stalks children, purportedly instructed the girls to kill their friend so they could impress him and become his "proxies." In police reports, Geyser said she and her friend had to go through with the crime or else Slenderman, created as part of a Photoshop contest in 2009, "would kill our family." The victim miraculously survived, but the incident became a modern-day horror story, and what's more, generated panic about the web's power to confuse young, unstable minds.