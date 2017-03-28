Inside the Perfectly Selected Music of 'Big Little Lies'

The opening credits scene sets the mood

HBO shows are known for their elaborate opening credits sequences -- think of the map in Game of Thrones or the player-piano-powered milk men of Westworld -- but the scenic entry into the world of Big Little Lies is a mellower introduction. Instead of wowing you with special effects, director Jean-Marc Vallée shows you the main characters as they drive through Monterey with their children to school. If anything, the ocean-view trek is similar to the "Woke Up This Morning" journey home to New Jersey that began every episode of the network's most iconic hit, The Sopranos.

What's the secret ingredient of the opening? The moody track that soundtracks the trip. It's called "Cold Little Heart" and it's by British soul singer Michael Kiwanuka, who used a 10-minute version of the track to open up his album Love & Hate last year. While the longer version uses a tension-filled instrumental passage to draw you into the rest of the song's unnerving ambience, a shorter radio-edit is also available. That's probably the take that Reese Witherspoon's always-on-the-go Madeline would prefer, but I like to think that Chloe insists they listen to the extended cut on the way to soccer practice.