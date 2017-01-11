Every New Movie and TV Show Coming to HBO GO and HBO NOW in January

The Young Pope (available 1/15)

Paolo Sorrentino's 10-part miniseries tells the story of Lenny Belardo (Jude Law), the Vatican's youngest and first American Pope. He's the kind of leader who likes brooding, starting revolutions, referring to himself as "everything," and smoking cigs. If you like the sounds of this papal House of Cards, mark your calendars.

Beware the Slenderman (available 1/23)

Directed by Irene Taylor Brodsky, this doc chronicles the rise of the titular bogeyman, as well as the 2014 Waukesha nightmare in Wisconsin. Expect gripping reenactments, fresh interviews, and true-crime intrigue. Whether you're familiar with Slenderman or not, Brodsky's trip down this spooky creepypasta rabbit hole promises to be an enlightening and genuinely terrifying look at the web's power to confuse young, unstable minds.