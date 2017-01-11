Every New Movie and TV Show Coming to HBO GO and HBO NOW in January

HBO promises to start 2017 off with a few big-name docs (Bright Lights, Beware the Slenderman), TV series (The Young Pope, Sesame Street), and second-run theatrical premieres (The Visit, The Nice Guys). Not bad, HBO. Not bad.
Highlights
Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds (available 1/7)
In light of both actresses' unexpected deaths, Bright Lights will now unspool ahead of schedule. The Alexis Bloom- and Fisher Stevens-helmed doc uses vintage home movies and extensive vérité footage to demystify the mother and daughter's much-discussed behind-the-scenes relationship. A feature-length adaptation of Fisher's Wishful Drinking stage production will also get an encore presentation on January 1, at 9pm.
The Young Pope (available 1/15)
Paolo Sorrentino's 10-part miniseries tells the story of Lenny Belardo (Jude Law), the Vatican's youngest and first American Pope. He's the kind of leader who likes brooding, starting revolutions, referring to himself as "everything," and smoking cigs. If you like the sounds of this papal House of Cards, mark your calendars.
Beware the Slenderman (available 1/23)
Directed by Irene Taylor Brodsky, this doc chronicles the rise of the titular bogeyman, as well as the 2014 Waukesha nightmare in Wisconsin. Expect gripping reenactments, fresh interviews, and true-crime intrigue. Whether you're familiar with Slenderman or not, Brodsky's trip down this spooky creepypasta rabbit hole promises to be an enlightening and genuinely terrifying look at the web's power to confuse young, unstable minds.
The Nice Guys (available 1/28)
Don't sleep on Shane Black's Nice Guys, a rollicking LA-set noir that plays like a comedy of groovy errors and boasts a spot on our list of the summer's best movies.
Mad Max: Fury Road (available 1/1)
When Tom Hardy picked up the Max Rockatansky mantle in 2015, he revived a beloved hero and a famished fanbase. Fury Road, that rare breed of sequel that's actually a godsend, operates like one big, outlandish, masterly choreographed car chase. Its nonstop action and heavy helpings of feminist badassery (mainly courtesy of Charlize Theron) will leave you praising Miller with an unhealthy hunger for, yes, even more. Fortunately, more's coming, and you'll find The Road Warrior below.
The Big Lebowski (available 1/1)
Just in time to stretch the shelf life of this sweater, dude.
The Blues Brothers (available 1/1)
Best SNL movie alert.
My Cousin Vinny (available 1/1)
Jonathan Lynn's side-splitting courtroom comedy -- about a newly minted lawyer (Joe Pesci) who tries to defend his college-aged cousin, wrongly accused of murder -- has aged very well. If you've never seen the dark hilarity that is Marisa Tomei castigating Pesci for deer hunting, you need to see this ASAP.
Everything else
Available 1/1
Above the Law (1988)
Baby Mama (2008)
Beautiful Creatures (2013)
Blues Brothers 2000 (1997)
Bringing Out the Dead (1999)
The Cell (2000)
Cloud Atlas (2012)
Cold Mountain (2003)
Dallas Buyers Club (2013)
Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who! (2008)
Evil Dead 2 (1987)
Fool’s Gold (2008)
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)
Friday (1995)
The Happening (2008)
Innerspace (1987)
Lady in the Water (2006)
Lost & Found (1999)
Risky Business (1983)
The Road Warrior (1982)
The Sixth Sense (1999)
Steel (Shaq) (1997)
Unbreakable (2000)
The Village (2004)
Available 1/6
Me Case con un Boludo (I Married a Dumbass) (2016)
Nada S.A. (Nothing Co.) (2014)
Available 1/7
Demolition (2002)
Sesame Street (Season 47)
Available 1/8
Genius (2016)
Available 1/13
Yo No Soy Guerrillero (I’m Not a Rebel) (2016)
The Visit (2015)
Available 1/14
Now You See Me 2 (2016)
Available 1/21
The Boss (2016, extended cut)
Real Time with Bill Maher
Available 1/30
Becoming Warren Buffett
