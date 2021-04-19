Who Is the Murderer in HBO's 'Mare of Easttown'?

Brianna

Dylan

Kenny

Whoever's behind Katie Bailey's disappearance

Siobhan

Frank

Richard Ryan

To be honest, despite Brianna's hostility toward Erin, it doesn't seem like she's the murderer. She's openly hostile and actually violent toward Erin, for sure, and her ambush assault may have contributed to Erin's death by sending her running, but her jealousy is childish, not murderous. Plus, it would just be too obvious.Now, Dylan is more likely to have been directly involved. He stands idly by while Brianna spews invective and begins hitting her, but his attitude toward Erin is more insidious, refusing to help pay for an ear surgery their infant son needs. And yet there's the same problem we have with Brianna: It seems likely that a show as densely plotted as this would go for an easy answer, and Dylan is an easy answer.Erin's dad is full of rage, but his anger is largely directed toward Dylan. Yet Erin and her child have clearly become a burden for him, and he snaps at the littlest things, such as a plate of microwaved mac and cheese being too hot.Erin is not the first girl in Easttown to be harmed. Solving the disappearance of Katie Bailey has eluded Mare, who was on the high school basketball team with Katie's mother, Dawn (Enid Graham). Another young woman winds up dead? Is this a serial killer show? Regardless, you'd have to think the two cases are connected somehow.Could this crime hit close to home? Siobhan tried to help Erin but was rebuffed. It's unlikely that she's the murderer, but she was the last known person to talk to Erin on the night of her death. Again, we doubt Siobhan did it, but maybe her presence is an indication that the killer may be closer to Mare than she suspects.Mare's ex-husband, Frank (David Denman), had held his engagement party the night Erin died, and most of his and Mare's family members were in attendance. But the party had broken up by the time Erin walked into the woods. After all, Siobhan went to the woods gathering after her dad's engagement party, and Frank showed up at the bar where Mare was drinking after her high school basketball ceremony. But he's most likely a red herring, and not only because it'd be a bit too convenient to have Mare's ex be the killer. One of their mutual friends, though... maybe?What is the deal with Guy Pearce's Richard Ryan, a creepy serial killer name if we've ever heard one? He's the only outsider in the premiere episode, which makes him a suspect by default. Mare meets him at the bar, where he explains that he's an author of a successful book and has come to the Phladelphia area from Syracuse to guest-lecture that semester at a local college. They hit it off and end up sleeping together, so maybe he's a plot device to shake up Mare's life. And sure, he was with Mare that night, a pretty sturdy alibi. But what happened after she went home?