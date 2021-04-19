Entertainment Who Is the Murderer in 'Mare of Easttown'? The new HBO series has introduced a lot of suspects. We're tracking them all here.

This post contains major spoilers for Mare of Easttown through Episode 1, "Miss Lady Hawk Herself." For more about the HBO limited series, read our review

The premiere episode of the HBO limited series Mare of Easttown ends with a gruesome image: A young woman with a gash above her eye, naked and dead in a river basin. It's a disturbing but not unfamiliar image for fans of murder mysteries ranging from Twin Peaks to True Detective. Over the course of the first hour we get to know the victim, a teenage mother named Erin McMenamin (played by Devs's Cailee Spaeny), more than is usually the case with TV show murder victims. Creator Brad Ingelsby spends nearly as much time with Erin as he does with Kate Winslet's Mare, allowing the character's death to be both tragic and something of a shock when the body finally appears. But whodunnit? Well, there are some likely suspects, so far, all or most of whom will likely turn out to be red herrings. What do we know about Erin? She's first introduced as a loving mother to her young son, and she shares custody of him with her ex-boyfriend Dylan (Jack Mulhern). He seems a lot less interested in being a caring parent than she does, and is now dating Brianna (Mackenzie Lansing), who hates Erin with an outsized passion for trying to text with "her man." Erin's home life isn't great either. She lives with her father (Patrick Murney), a deadbeat with dead-end job and a temper. Her one bit of reprieve is a conversation she's been having via text with a boy. But when she goes to meet him at a party in the woods, it turns out Brianna's just been catfishing her. Brianna beats Erin, leaving her dazed and bloodied. She rejects the help of Mare's daughter, Siobhan (Angourie Rice), and stumbles off into the woods. In the morning, she's dead. Mare of Easttown balances the investigation into Erin's death with the drama in Mare's personal life. Occasionally, things seems connected. Occasionally, they don't. Regardless, it's looking like it's going to be hard to determine out who's responsible for Erin's death. But we're certainly going to try. Below, we're tracking all the possible suspects so far—check back after each episode to see the updated list.

Kenny McMenamin (Patrick Murney) Erin's dad is full of rage, but his anger manifests more as frustration with his lot in life and is largely directed toward Dylan. Still, Erin and her baby have clearly become a financial burden for him, and he snaps at her over the littlest things, such as a plate of mac and cheese that's too hot. Nothing we've seen so far would seem to indicate that he'd be violent toward Erin, so we're going to putting Kenny down as unlikely. Dylan Hinchey (Jack Mulhern) Erin's ex and the father of her baby is more likely than Kenny to have been directly or indirectly involved in her death. Not only did he stands by idly while his new girlfriend, Brianna, spits accusations and throws punches at Erin, his attitude toward his ex comes off as straight-up insidious. He even refuses to help pay for their infant son's much needed ear surgery! But for a show as densely plotted as Mare of Easttown, having the ex be the murderer would be too easy without some sort of misdirection, so we're going to say... probably not? Brianna Delrasso (Mackenzie Lansing) Despite the hostility and actual violence she has for Erin, bad-girl Brianna is a classic murder show red herring. Sure, the ambush assault may have contributed to Erin's death by sending her on a path that ultimately leads to an untimely death, but Brianna's behavior comes across as childish, not murderous. Plus, it would just be head-slappingly stupid if the killer turned out to be the openly hostile new girlfriend who's jealous of the ex. Erin's dad is full of rage, but his anger manifests more as frustration with his lot in life and is largely directed toward Dylan. Still, Erin and her baby have clearly become a financial burden for him, and he snaps at her over the littlest things, such as a plate of mac and cheese that's too hot. Nothing we've seen so far would seem to indicate that he'd be violent toward Erin, so we're going to putting Kenny down as unlikely.Erin's ex and the father of her baby is more likely than Kenny to have been directly or indirectly involved in her death. Not only did he stands by idly while his new girlfriend, Brianna, spits accusations and throws punches at Erin, his attitude toward his ex comes off as straight-up insidious. He even refuses to help pay for their infant son's much needed ear surgery! But for a show as densely plotted as Mare of Easttown, having the ex be the murderer would be too easy without some sort of misdirection, so we're going to say... probably not?Despite the hostility and actual violence she has for Erin, bad-girl Brianna is a classic murder show red herring. Sure, the ambush assault may have contributed to Erin's death by sending her on a path that ultimately leads to an untimely death, but Brianna's behavior comes across as childish, not murderous. Plus, it would just be head-slappingly stupid if the killer turned out to be the openly hostile new girlfriend who's jealous of the ex.

Siobhan Sheehan (Angourie Rice) Could this crime hit close to home? Mare's daughter tried to help Erin during and after Brianna's beatdown but she was rebuffed. While she's one of the last known people to have seen Erin alive, it would be a true twist, and probably not a good one, if she turns out to be a secret killer. Her presence may instead be an indication that the killer may be closer to Mare than she suspects. Frank Sheehan (David Denman) Mare's ex-husband, Frank, held his engagement party the night Erin died, and most of his and Mare's family members and friends were in attendance, so he would seem to have a solid alibi. However, the party had broken up by the time Erin walked into the woods, which we know because Siobhan went to the woods gathering after her dad's engagement party, and Frank himself showed up at the bar where Mare was drinking after the high-school basketball ceremony. So he could have snuck away conceivably. But what's the motive? Pam's ex from The Office is almost certainly not the killer, but one of his and Mare's friends or relatives, though? We're keeping an eye on John Ross (Joe Tippett), the bearded husband of Mare's friend Lori Ross (Julianne Nicholson) who arrived with Frank at the bar, and Mare's whiskey-drinking priest cousin Father Dan Hastings (Neal Huff). Whoever's behind Katie Bailey's disappearance Erin is not the first girl in Easttown to suffer a terrible fate. While the disappearance of Katie Bailey, the daughter of Dawn Bailey (Enid Graham), one of Mare's high-school basketball teammates, remains a mystery, it's natural to think that Erin's murder might be connected with the case of a girl who's been missing for a year. Is this a serial killer show? Who knows? You can count on the two investigations intertwinging, at a minimum, but it remains to be seen whether they're actually linked and who, if anyone, is behind Katie Bailey's disappearance. If only Mare could solve this case! Mare meets him at the bar, where he explains that he's the author of a successful book and that he moved to the Philadelphia area two months back from Syracuse to guest-lecture at a local college. They hit it off and end up sleeping together, so maybe he's going to serve as a plot device to shake up Mare's life. And sure, he was with Mare that night, an alibi as sturdy as they come. But what happened after Mare went home?

