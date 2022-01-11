All the HBO Max Original Movies and TV Shows Coming in 2022

'Peacemaker' | HBO Max 'Peacemaker' | HBO Max

'My Mom, Your Dad' | HBO Max

JANUARY 13

My Mom, Your Dad New reality series. Are you missing Yvonne Orji since Insecure ended? Now you can watch her as the host on this potentially very heartwarming, but very odd, reality show, which finds college-aged kids nominating their single parents to live together in a house to find a second chance at love. At the same time, the young adults are staying in another home together and watching in, unbeknownst to their parents.

(Watch the trailer) Peacemaker New series. John Cena first appeared as the Peacemaker in James Gunn's 2021 movie The Suicide Squad, and now he's reprising the role for a new series based on the DC character. If you were a fan of The Suicide Squad, you're in luck, because Gunn wrote the entire new show and is directing a handful of episodes.

(Watch the trailer) JANUARY 27

Búnker New series.

A Mexican comedy about a man who feels as though he can only find peace away from his daily life and family in the fallout shelter in his basement.

(Watch the trailer) The Cut New reality series. A reality series from Brazil that finds 12 talented hair stylists competing to create the coolest cuts and colors. Watch for inspiration for your next best (or worst) impulsive decision.

(Watch the trailer) Gomorrah Season 5. The Italian crime drama is wrapping up with a fifth and final season. Take Out With Lisa Ling New docuseries. CNN anchor Lisa Ling is the host of this six-part docuseries that focuses on the history of Asian cuisine and restaurants in America, and explores the communities behind them.

'Raised By Wolves' Season 2 | HBO Max

FEBRUARY 3

Raised by Wolves Season 2. The Ridley Scott-produced sci-fi series returns. Now the androids are tasked with raising the few remaining humans in the galaxy.

(Watch the teaser) FEBRUARY 10

Kimi New movie. Steven Soderbergh has released a handful of gems on HBO Max, including Let Them All Talk and No Sudden Move. Now his latest, written by David Koepp, is coming to the streamer, as well. The thriller stars Zoë Kravitz as an agoraphobic tech worker who discovers a violent crime while assessing voice data and seemingly digs up a conspiracy when she tries to report it to her company.

(Watch the trailer) MARCH 24

Moonshot New movie. Lana Condor proved she was meant to be a rom-com leading lady in Netflx's To All the Boys… movies. She stars in this sci-fi rom-com alongside Cole Sprouse, both as students who sneak onto a spaceship in attempt to reunite with their lovers on another planet in a future in which Mars is colonized.

'The Fallout' | Warner Bros. Pictures

2022 TBA

DMZ New limited series. This Ava DuVernay-produced adaptation of a comic written by Brian Wood is set in a futuristic version of America in the midst of a civil war. The series follows a medic, played by Rosario Dawson, who is desperately in search of her missing son. The Fallout New movie. Jenna Ortega (Scream) stars in this drama as a high school student facing the trauma of surviving a school shooting. Finneas O'Connell, Billie Eilish's recording partner/brother known professionally as FINNEAS, wrote the score to the film. Father of the Bride New movie. Can you hear the bells? Another remake of Father of the Bride is coming, this one focusing on a big Cuban-American family. Andy Garcia and Gloria Estefan play the parents, Adria Arjona and Diego Boneta play the bride and groom-to-be, and SNL's Chloe Fineman will take on the scene-stealing wedding planner.

The Flight Attendant Season 2. The Flight Attendant was one of HBO Max's very first originals to premiere back in fall 2020. Based on a novel, it wasn't necessarily intended to be more than one season—but since it was a runaway success, we'll be joining Kaley Cuoco's Cassie on another mystery. Prepare for takeoff. Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai New animated series. This animated series tells the origin story of the good boy Mogwai Gizmo and how the shop owner Mr. Wing first came into contact with it in 1920s Shanghai as a little boy. Expect to see some post-midnight snacking turn into a very surprising disaster. House Party New movie. Music video director Calmatic (who's known for directing titles like "Old Town Road" and working with major rappers) is making his feature-length directorial debut with this LeBron James-produced remake of the 1991 movie House Party. Definitely look forward to an incredible soundtrack with this one.

Julia New series. Bon appétit! Over eight episodes, this series tells the story of Julia Child's rise to fame and the launch of her iconic cooking show The French Chef. British actress Sarah Lancashire (Happy Valley) will play the culinary icon. Legendary Season 3. The ballroom voguing competition series hosted by MC Dashaun Wesley returns for a third season. Get excited by practicing your duckwalk and dips in your living room.

'Love and Death' | HBO Max

Love and Death New miniseries. This drama tells the true story of how a Texas woman named Candy Montgomery brutally murdered her best friend Betty Gore in the '80s. Lesli Linka Glatter (Homeland) directs the show, and David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies) produces, with Elizabeth Olsen and Lily Rabe starring. Our Flag Means Death New series. Ahoy, matey! When you think about it, there's just not that many pirate TV shows out there; Our Flag Means Death is changing that. The period comedy is loosely based on the life of pirate Stede Bonnet, who gave up his life as an aristocrat to sail the open seas. Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi star. Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin New series. Pretty Little Liars, which ran from 2010-2017, was one of Freeform's biggest successes. Based on Sara Shepard's YA novels, it spawned many spinoffs, although none were as successful as the original series about teens Spencer, Hanna, Aria and Emily, who were terrorized by the mysterious "A" after their friend Allison disappeared. Now, the show is getting rebooted by Lindsay Calhoon Bring and Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) with a new cast in a different town and another set of melodramatic horrors. "Two can keep a secret if one of them is dead," baby! The Staircase New series. While there may be an excess of true-crime docuseries nowadays, few have captivated fans of the genre for as long and as much as Jean-Xavier de Lestrade’s The Staircase. Now, the story of Michael Peterson and the late Kathleen Peterson, his wife who he was accused of murdering, is getting a dramatization. It's got a star-studded cast featuring the likes of Toni Collette, Colin Firth, Sophie Turner, and others. Starstruck Season 2. This BBC-HBO Max co-production created by and starring Rose Matafeo gave us all butterflies when it became a surprise hit in 2021. It returns picking up where Season 1 left off, with Jessie choosing to stay in London with her new movie star boyfriend (Nikesh Patel).