HBO Max Is Finally Coming to Your Amazon Fire TV

Months after WarnerMedia rebranded and super-sized HBO's streaming experience with HBO Max , the app and its impressive collection of content from HBO, Turner properties, Warner Bros. movies, and more will finally be available to subscribers who access HBO via Amazon Fire products. At last! Here's what we know about this long-overdue deal so far.

When will HBO Max be available on Amazon Fire devices?

The app will be fully functional on all Amazon Fire devices as of Tuesday, November 17. You'll be able to log in via your Amazon Prime Video channel, if you subscribe that way. If you subscribe directly to the HBO Max app (which you would if you're an existing HBO Go or HBO Now subscriber), the app will automatically update or can be manually updated on November 17, and you can just log in using your regular credentials. Cable subscribers to HBO who also use Fire devices will also get free access. Here's a primer on how to get HBO Max if you already subscribe to HBO.

What if I don't currently subscribe to HBO?

Per WarnerMedia: "New customers can also subscribe to HBO Max directly in the app. Additionally, all existing HBO Max customers—regardless of how they subscribe to the platform—can now access all of HBO Max via supported Fire TV and Fire tablet devices using their existing provider credentials." You'll also be able to order Alexa to open the app, and HBO's content, like Game of Thrones and Raised by Wolves , will be included when you ask Alexa to "show me dramas." The future is now!

Why is this a big deal?

Since HBO Max's launch, the app hasn't been accessible through any Amazon devices (or, for that matter, Roku) because of a heated distribution battle between Amazon and AT&T/WarnerMedia, the company that owns HBO, which had managed to strike deals with other distributors, like Apple, Samsung, Google, and Hulu. Because so many people in the U.S. use Amazon devices to access their streaming channels, though, it was only a matter of time before the two companies reached an agreement. And now here it is, just in time for winter lockdown.