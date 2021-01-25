HBO Max Is Working on a Live-Action 'Harry Potter' TV Series

Better take those pointy hats out of your closets, brush off your potions sets, and practice those swish-and-flicks: HBO Max is working on a Harry Potter television show. There's no title or plot as of yet, as The Hollywood Reporter, which broke the news, can only say for sure that "executives at the WarnerMedia-backed streamer have engaged in multiple conversations with potential writers exploring various ideas that would bring the beloved property to television." So, basically, they're looking at broad ideas to flesh out the franchise—to which we say: It is PAST TIME for a Marauders-era Potter series.

"There are no Harry Potter series in development at the studio or on the streaming platform," HBO Max and Warner Bros. told THR, but this doesn't mean that they aren't talking about it. The Wizarding World, as the franchise universe comprised of Harry Potter, Pottermore, the Fantastic Beasts movies, and various other tie-ins and video games is called, is still ripe for more adaptations and further exploration (and it remains beloved, despite author J.K. Rowling's alienating comments towards the trans community from last year and before).

If HBO Max is indeed planning a live-action TV series in the universe, we'd humbly like to suggest that they try out a Marauders-era storyline, focusing on Harry's father James Potter and his friends Sirius Black, Remus Lupin, and Peter Pettigrew when they were troublemaking teens during their time at Hogwarts (the "Moony, Wormtail, Padfoot and Prongs" of the magical Marauder's Map)—which is actually what many fans were hoping for before the Fantastic Beasts series was announced. It's right there!!

There's no telling, at this stage, how HBO Max will choose to go about making this TV series, but a logical choice would be to go for something that's already firmly built into the original story itself, rather than trying to make a five-movie series out of a pretend school textbook.