Entertainment Everything Coming to HBO Max in 2021 HBO Max has an impressive slate of movies and original series on the way.

'Dune' | Warner Bros. Pictures 'Dune' | Warner Bros. Pictures

HBO Max, for as much confusion and controversy it's generated in its short life, might secretly be the best streaming service around, considering its vast library of HBO shows and movies, Warner Bros. blockbusters, Studio Ghibli masterpieces, canonic films from the Turner Classic Movies archives, and lots more. Debuting to generally positive reviews (albeit disorienting plenty of potential users with residual HBO Go and HBO Now branding, and annoying others for not being initially available on platforms like the Amazon Fire and Roku) in spring 2020, launch-era HBO Max feels like it was just a preview for what’s to come. Most notably, the company shook the movie industry when it announced that Wonder Woman 1984, and all of Warner Bros.' subsequent 2021 movie calendar, will land on HBO Max at the same time they debut in theaters for the foreseeable future as the pandemic mandates restrictions on group gatherings indoors. Even though we'll most likely be relegated to watching movies we yearn to see in a dark theater, like Dune and Matrix 4, on our home TVs, at least we won't have to hold out another year or two to see them. On top of that, HBO's already solid TV slate is growing with returning seasons of excellent shows and anticipated new series. The platform already released 30 originals in its first year, and will expand to 50 all-new titles for 2021. Below, see what to expect from HBO Max in the new year.

'Search Party' Season 4 | HBO Max

Search Party, Season 4 January 14

The The incredible third season of Search Party concluded with anti-heroine Dory (Alia Shawkat) being acquitted for murder and then promptly kidnapped by her stalker (Cole Escola). Now the show reverts back to its roots by focusing on a mystery of a missing person—where is Dory?—while continuing to evolve in increasingly hilarious ways, such as Elliott Goss (John Early) becoming a far-right talk show host.

Gomorrah, Season 3 January 21

HBO Max snatched the US streaming rights to this popular Italian import from Netflix in mid-2020. Now, the first two seasons of the series, inspired by Roberto Saviano's crime novels about a mob family in Naples, will appear on HBO Max, with a third (and eventually a fourth) on the way. HBO Max snatched the US streaming rights to this popular Italian import from Netflix in mid-2020. Now, the first two seasons of the series, inspired by Roberto Saviano's crime novels about a mob family in Naples, will appear on HBO Max, with a third (and eventually a fourth) on the way.

'The Little Things' | Warner Bros. Pictures

The Little Things (New movie) January 29

Denzel Washington is inching back into Training Day mode with this cop thriller about catching a serial killer. And, let's just face it, we're always excited to see Denzel on screen. Denzel Washington is inching back into Training Day mode with this cop thriller about catching a serial killer. And, let's just face it, we're always excited to see Denzel on screen.

Arthur's Law (New series) January TBA

What's the German word for "planning to murder your wife for the life insurance"? That's what a down-a-his-luck man plans to do in this dark comedy imported from Germany, (obviously) causing a disastrous chain of events. What's the German word for "planning to murder your wife for the life insurance"? That's what a down-a-his-luck man plans to do in this dark comedy imported from Germany, (obviously) causing a disastrous chain of events.

The Event (New docuseries) January TBA

An eight-episode docuseries that offers a behind-the-scenes look at the planning and execution of elaborate events put on by the iconic restaurateur Wolfgang Puck and his catering company. An eight-episode docuseries that offers a behind-the-scenes look at the planning and execution of elaborate events put on by the iconic restaurateur Wolfgang Puck and his catering company.

Locked Down (New movie) January TBA

Doug Liman (Edge of Tomorrow, Mr. and Mrs. Smith) is the latest director to hop on the pandemic-themed movie bandwagon. Locked Down is a heist-movie-rom-com mash-up about a couple who plans to take advantage of the COVID-19 lockdown and rob the posh London department store Harrod's. Anne Hathaway, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Ben Stiller are among the cast.

Perfect Life (New series) January TBA

HBO Max continues to round out its slate of international shows with Perfect Life, a Spanish dramedy about a 30-something-year-old woman whose husband leaves her and then finds herself pregnant after an impulsive hookup with a stranger.

Possessions (New series) January TBA

The US rights of this StudioCanal thriller series went to HBO Max, and it follows a French expatriate in Israel who is accused of murdering her husband on their wedding night, and the French diplomat assigned to the case who becomes enamored with her.

Doug Liman (Edge of Tomorrow, Mr. and Mrs. Smith) is the latest director to hop on the pandemic-themed movie bandwagon. Locked Down is a heist-movie-rom-com mash-up about a couple who plans to take advantage of the COVID-19 lockdown and rob the posh London department store Harrod's. Anne Hathaway, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Ben Stiller are among the cast.HBO Max continues to round out its slate of international shows with Perfect Life, a Spanish dramedy about a 30-something-year-old woman whose husband leaves her and then finds herself pregnant after an impulsive hookup with a stranger.The US rights of this StudioCanal thriller series went to HBO Max, and it follows a French expatriate in Israel who is accused of murdering her husband on their wedding night, and the French diplomat assigned to the case who becomes enamored with her.

'Selena + Chef' | HBO Max

Selena + Chef, Season 2 January TBA

One of HBO Max's first originals released in summer 2020 was shot during lockdown and featured Selena Gomez getting tips and tricks from celebrity chefs on how to be a better at-home cook. Now, the star and her guests are back for Season 2 with a whole new slate of recipes. One of HBO Max's first originals released in summer 2020 was shot during lockdown and featured Selena Gomez getting tips and tricks from celebrity chefs on how to be a better at-home cook. Now, the star and her guests are back for Season 2 with a whole new slate of recipes.

'Tom and Jerry' | Warner Bros. Pictures

Tom and Jerry (New movie) March 5

The Hanna Barbera characters are back in this hybrid live action-animated adventure with a surprisingly stacked cast (Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, Rob Delaney, etc.). We're not saying this game of cat-and-mouse is going to speak to the existential pain of our era, but, hey, it might be fun. The Hanna Barbera characters are back in this hybrid live action-animated adventure with a surprisingly stacked cast (Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, Rob Delaney, etc.). We're not saying this game of cat-and-mouse is going to speak to the existential pain of our era, but, hey, it might be fun.

The Many Saints of Newark (New movie) March 12

The Many Saints of Newark is the long-awaited Sopranos prequel movie from writer David Chase, the creator of the original series, and it reportedly focuses on Dickie Moltisant (Nivola), the father of Michael Imperioli's character Christopher. It's always a little dicey when a writer or director returns to a beloved set of characters years later—and, obviously, prequel stories can be hit or miss—but, come on, we can't wait to see this. Plus, it gives us an excuse to mention that Chase's last movie, 2012's Not Fade Away, remains an underrated gem. The Many Saints of Newark is the long-awaited Sopranos prequel movie from writer David Chase, the creator of the original series, and it reportedly focuses on Dickie Moltisant (Nivola), the father of Michael Imperioli's character Christopher. It's always a little dicey when a writer or director returns to a beloved set of characters years later—and, obviously, prequel stories can be hit or miss—but, come on, we can't wait to see this. Plus, it gives us an excuse to mention that Chase's last movie, 2012's Not Fade Away, remains an underrated gem.

Mortal Kombat (New movie) April 16

Mortal Kombat, one of the best and most popular video games ever made, has been adapted into feature films before, but it's been a while, and the people are clamoring to return to the 18 realms in which citizens must duel in martial arts tournaments to conquer each other. Mortal Kombat, one of the best and most popular video games ever made, has been adapted into feature films before, but it's been a while, and the people are clamoring to return to the 18 realms in which citizens must duel in martial arts tournaments to conquer each other.

'Godzilla Vs. Kong' | Warner Bros. Pictures

Godzilla Vs. Kong (New movie) May 21

The long-hyped matchup between Earth's Mightiest Kaiju is finally arriving in 2021, when the two greatest monsters in film history will go toe-to-toe while the fate of humanity hangs in the balance. Expect lots of roaring, stomping, and atomic breath. The long-hyped matchup between Earth's Mightiest Kaiju is finally arriving in 2021, when the two greatest monsters in film history will go toe-to-toe while the fate of humanity hangs in the balance. Expect lots of roaring, stomping, and atomic breath.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (New movie) June 4

First of all, you have to respect the third Conjuring movie for ditching the classier numbered titling of its first sequel and going with the much more fun Devil Made Me Do It subtitle. James Wan won't be handling directing duties here, but series stars Vera Farminga and Patrick Wilson are back to do some more creepy sleuthing as real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. First of all, you have to respect the third Conjuring movie for ditching the classier numbered titling of its first sequel and going with the much more fun Devil Made Me Do It subtitle. James Wan won't be handling directing duties here, but series stars Vera Farminga and Patrick Wilson are back to do some more creepy sleuthing as real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

'In the Heights' | Warner Bros. Pictures

In the Heights (New movie) June 18

Lin-Manuel Miranda made his mark before Hamilton with this musical ode to the Manhattan neighborhood where he was raised. Now it comes to the screen with rising star Anthony Ramos as protagonist Usnavi, the character Miranda played on Broadway. We're most excited to see what Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu back in Step Up mode, filming intricately choreographed, massive dance sequences on New York City streets. Lin-Manuel Miranda made his mark before Hamilton with this musical ode to the Manhattan neighborhood where he was raised. Now it comes to the screen with rising star Anthony Ramos as protagonist Usnavi, the character Miranda played on Broadway. We're most excited to see what Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu back in Step Up mode, filming intricately choreographed, massive dance sequences on New York City streets.

Space Jam: A New Legacy (New movie) July 16

While we're not getting the version of a Space Jam sequel directed by avant-garde filmmaker Terence Nance, which sounded very cool, we're still ready to slam with this new saga of basketball starring LeBron James and the Looney Tunes. Welcome to the jam, indeed. While we're not getting the version of a Space Jam sequel directed by avant-garde filmmaker Terence Nance, which sounded very cool, we're still ready to slam with this new saga of basketball starring LeBron James and the Looney Tunes. Welcome to the jam, indeed.

The Suicide Squad (New movie) August 6

No, you're not experiencing superhero movie déjà vu. There was a movie from 2016 called Suicide Squad, which starred Will Smith, Margot Robbie, and Jared Leto as the Joker. Robbie returns as Harley Quinn, who she played in the recent Birds of Prey movie, but most of the rest of the cast is gone and writer/director David Ayer has been replaced with James Gunn, who will hopefully find a take on these characters that doesn't require another "soft reboot" in five years. No, you're not experiencing superhero movie déjà vu. There was a movie from 2016 called Suicide Squad, which starred Will Smith, Margot Robbie, and Jared Leto as the Joker. Robbie returns as Harley Quinn, who she played in the recent Birds of Prey movie, but most of the rest of the cast is gone and writer/director David Ayer has been replaced with James Gunn, who will hopefully find a take on these characters that doesn't require another "soft reboot" in five years.

'Dune' | Warner Bros. Pictures

Dune (New movie) October 1

One of the greatest space operas ever written is being adapted into a movie (again), and from what we've seen, it looks pretty cool—especially if you like space worms. Timothée Chalamet plays Paul Atreides, the son of a noble house ruling in the far future over the spice planet Arrakis, also known as Dune, where, after a catastrophe shakes his family, he must journey out into the sand to find his destiny. Oscar Isaac, sporting an impressive beard, plays Paul's dad and Rebecca Ferguson plays his mother, and pretty much every supporting role is filled by a famous face. One of the greatest space operas ever written is being adapted into a movie (again), and from what we've seen, it looks pretty cool—especially if you like space worms. Timothée Chalamet plays Paul Atreides, the son of a noble house ruling in the far future over the spice planet Arrakis, also known as Dune, where, after a catastrophe shakes his family, he must journey out into the sand to find his destiny. Oscar Isaac, sporting an impressive beard, plays Paul's dad and Rebecca Ferguson plays his mother, and pretty much every supporting role is filled by a famous face.

King Richard (New movie) November 19

Beloved Hollywood dad Will Smith is playing another famous father in this biographical film. He'll be portraying Richard Williams, father and coach to tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams in this sports movie about how his training influenced their professional success. Beloved Hollywood dad Will Smith is playing another famous father in this biographical film. He'll be portraying Richard Williams, father and coach to tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams in this sports movie about how his training influenced their professional success.

Matrix 4 (New movie) December 22

How could we NOT be excited to return to the Matrix after all these years? We have no idea what the plot of this movie is going to be, but we suspect it may have something to do with a guy nicknamed "The One," and perhaps an evil computer program, and perhaps a lot of fight scenes where people lean really, really far backwards. How could we NOT be excited to return to the Matrix after all these years? We have no idea what the plot of this movie is going to be, but we suspect it may have something to do with a guy nicknamed "The One," and perhaps an evil computer program, and perhaps a lot of fight scenes where people lean really, really far backwards.

The Boondocks (New series) TBA 2021

Aaron MacGruder's hilarious Adult Swim anime-inspired staple is getting rebooted for HBO's streaming service on a two-season order and a 50-minute special. Details are light, but we do know that Granddad and his grandsons, Riley and Huey, will have to deal with the neo-Nazis that have established a tyrannical regime in their comfortable suburb. The Boondocks never tiptoed around its bold leftist and racial politics, and we can't wait to see what's in store with MacGruder back as showrunner after stepping away from Season 4 Aaron MacGruder's hilarious Adult Swim anime-inspired staple is getting rebooted for HBO's streaming service on a two-season order and a 50-minute special. Details are light, but we do know that Granddad and his grandsons, Riley and Huey, will have to deal with the neo-Nazis that have established a tyrannical regime in their comfortable suburb. The Boondocks never tiptoed around its bold leftist and racial politics, and we can't wait to see what's in store with MacGruder back as showrunner after stepping away from Season 4

Elvis (New movie) TBA 2021

Baz Luhrmann is behind this buzzy Elvis Presley biopic. Will it be ultra-glitzy and have immaculate production design, and maybe some infusion of contemporary music, for good measure? Who's to say! Austin Butler will be taking on The King (after beating out Harry Styles, Ansel Elgort, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Miles Teller for the part), and Hollywood nice guy Tom Hanks will play Elvis' infamous, controversial manager.

Friends Reunion Special (Unscripted reunion) TBA 2021

Friends—they'll be there for you! The long-talked-about, confirmed, and then delayed reunion special of the beloved '90s sitcom is finally coming in 2021. While the special was supposed to air with HBO Max's launch in May 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic squashed those plans—but

Generation (New series) TBA 2021

Generation is a teen series co-created by a teen, Zelda Barnz, daughter of showrunners Daniel and Ben Barnz—so this coming of age series might just be an accurate portrayal of Gen Z. Lena Dunham is also on as producer, and the series follows a group of high schoolers discovering their sexualities in a conservative, status-obsessed Orange County community. Baz Luhrmann is behind this buzzy Elvis Presley biopic. Will it be ultra-glitzy and have immaculate production design, and maybe some infusion of contemporary music, for good measure? Who's to say! Austin Butler will be taking on The King (after beating out Harry Styles, Ansel Elgort, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Miles Teller for the part), and Hollywood nice guy Tom Hanks will play Elvis' infamous, controversial manager.Friends—they'll be there for you! The long-talked-about, confirmed, and then delayed reunion special of the beloved '90s sitcom is finally coming in 2021. While the special was supposed to air with HBO Max's launch in May 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic squashed those plans—but come March 2021 , the whole cast will return to finally shoot the special. Unlike the many other reboots floating around HBO Max, this one isn't a revival or even a new episode: Expect the cast to revisit the set, share memories, and unseen footage to reminisce on the show.Generation is a teen series co-created by a teen, Zelda Barnz, daughter of showrunners Daniel and Ben Barnz—so this coming of age series might just be an accurate portrayal of Gen Z. Lena Dunham is also on as producer, and the series follows a group of high schoolers discovering their sexualities in a conservative, status-obsessed Orange County community.

'Gossip Girl' reboot | HBO Max

Gossip Girl reboot (New series) TBA 2021

The new reboot of the 2007 CW series isn't another chronicle in the scandalous lives of Serena van der Woodsen and Blair Waldorf, but it will introduce a new crop of the Manhattan (and possibly even Brooklyn) teen elite and air all of their dirty little secrets in blog (Twitter? TikTok?) form. Original co-producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage are running the show. The new reboot of the 2007 CW series isn't another chronicle in the scandalous lives of Serena van der Woodsen and Blair Waldorf, but it will introduce a new crop of the Manhattan (and possibly even Brooklyn) teen elite and air all of their dirty little secrets in blog (Twitter? TikTok?) form. Original co-producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage are running the show.

It's a Sin (New series) TBA 2021

A co-production between HBO Max and Channel 4, It's a Sin sees indie-pop group Years and Years' frontman Olly Alexander in a leading TV role, playing a young gay man who moves to London with his friends during the AIDS pandemic in the '80s. A co-production between HBO Max and Channel 4, It's a Sin sees indie-pop group Years and Years' frontman Olly Alexander in a leading TV role, playing a young gay man who moves to London with his friends during the AIDS pandemic in the '80s.

'Judas and the Black Messiah' | Warner Bros. Pictures

Judas and the Black Messiah (New movie) TBA 2021

Directed by Shaka King, this essential film centers on one of the most influential Black organizers for the Black Panther Party in Chicago during the tumultuous late '60s, but its story is one that most probably haven't heard yet: How a petty criminal-turned-FBI informant (LaKeith Stanfield), as part of the agency's illegal surveillance sting called COINTELPRO, became the lynchpin for the assassination of Chairman Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya) at point-blank during a police raid when he was just 21 years old. Directed by Shaka King, this essential film centers on one of the most influential Black organizers for the Black Panther Party in Chicago during the tumultuous late '60s, but its story is one that most probably haven't heard yet: How a petty criminal-turned-FBI informant (LaKeith Stanfield), as part of the agency's illegal surveillance sting called COINTELPRO, became the lynchpin for the assassination of Chairman Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya) at point-blank during a police raid when he was just 21 years old.

Malignant (New movie) TBA 2021

Details are scarce on this upcoming film from horror maestro James Wan (The Conjuring, Saw, Aquaman), but one thing's for sure, and it's that this movie will probably scare the shit out of you. Malignant is said to be an all-new original idea from Wan, screenwriter Akela Cooper, and Ingrid Bisu—so don't expect it to tie into any of Wan's existing properties—and Annabelle Wallis will lead the cast. Details are scarce on this upcoming film from horror maestro James Wan (The Conjuring, Saw, Aquaman), but one thing's for sure, and it's that this movie will probably scare the shit out of you. Malignant is said to be an all-new original idea from Wan, screenwriter Akela Cooper, and Ingrid Bisu—so don't expect it to tie into any of Wan's existing properties—and Annabelle Wallis will lead the cast.

The Other Two, Season 2 TBA 2021

It's been a long wait for the second season of this still underrated show, which first premiered on Comedy Central in early 2019. Hopefully the story of the two 30-something aimless siblings of a tween pop star will gain more of an audience on HBO Max where its amazing songs can be fully appreciated. It's been a long wait for the second season of this still underrated show, which first premiered on Comedy Central in early 2019. Hopefully the story of the two 30-something aimless siblings of a tween pop star will gain more of an audience on HBO Max where its amazing songs can be fully appreciated.

The Prince (New series) TBA 2021

One of the best meme accounts on all of Instagram is TV producer Gary Janetti's (Family Guy, Will and Grace) page making fun of the British royals. With The Prince, he's turning his long-running joke that Prince George is a scheming snob into an animated comedy where he'll voice George. The rest of the cast is filled out by Orlando Bloom, Sophie Turner, Alan Cumming, and others. Reminiscence (New movie) TBA 2021

Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy's directorial film debut is about another form of freaky technology. Reminiscence stars Hugh Jackman as a scientist who discovers a technology to relive the past, and uses it to reconnect with a long-lost lover. The Sex Lives of College Girls (New series) TBA 2021

Mindy Kaling is among the writers/producers of this coming-of-age comedy about four roommates from different backgrounds exploring their sexualities during their freshman year at a college in Vermont. Mindy Kaling is among the writers/producers of this coming-of-age comedy about four roommates from different backgrounds exploring their sexualities during their freshman year at a college in Vermont.

Station Eleven (New series) TBA 2021

This adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel's 2014 speculative novel, which followed a troupe of actors and musicians as they traveled an America ravaged by a flu pandemic, doesn't exactly sound like frothy post-2020 escapism. But, given the source material, it should be different from many of the more brutal dystopian tales of recent years. With Mackenzie Davis of Halt and Catch Fire in the lead role, Patrick Somerville (The Leftovers) serving as showrunner, and Hiro Murai (Atlanta) behind the camera, this should be a special one. This adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel's 2014 speculative novel, which followed a troupe of actors and musicians as they traveled an America ravaged by a flu pandemic, doesn't exactly sound like frothy post-2020 escapism. But, given the source material, it should be different from many of the more brutal dystopian tales of recent years. With Mackenzie Davis of Halt and Catch Fire in the lead role, Patrick Somerville (The Leftovers) serving as showrunner, and Hiro Murai (Atlanta) behind the camera, this should be a special one.

Those Who Wish Me Dead (New movie) TBA 2021

Angelina Jolie, action star, had a nice ring to it back in her run as an over-sexualized Lara Croft in several Tomb Raiders (followed by less memorable movies), and now she's stepping back into a similar action-packed role in this adaptation of Michael Koryta's popular thriller novel of the same name. The neo-western follows a teenage boy who witnessed a brutal crime and the survivalist (Jolie) sent to protect him as he's being pursued by a pair of assassins and a wildfire rages around all of them. Angelina Jolie, action star, had a nice ring to it back in her run as an over-sexualized Lara Croft in several Tomb Raiders (followed by less memorable movies), and now she's stepping back into a similar action-packed role in this adaptation of Michael Koryta's popular thriller novel of the same name. The neo-western follows a teenage boy who witnessed a brutal crime and the survivalist (Jolie) sent to protect him as he's being pursued by a pair of assassins and a wildfire rages around all of them.

Tokyo Vice (New series) TBA 2021

The pitch for this HBO Max original, which was delayed by the pandemic but should debut next year, is pretty simple: Michael Mann crime drama. Following an American journalist (Ansel Elgort) as he reports on corruption in Tokyo's elite vice squad in the late '90s, with help from a detective played by Ken Watanabe, Tokyo Vice sounds like a potentially captivating mix of The Insider and another famous Mann production with the word "Vice" in the title. Sign us up! The pitch for this HBO Max original, which was delayed by the pandemic but should debut next year, is pretty simple: Michael Mann crime drama. Following an American journalist (Ansel Elgort) as he reports on corruption in Tokyo's elite vice squad in the late '90s, with help from a detective played by Ken Watanabe, Tokyo Vice sounds like a potentially captivating mix of The Insider and another famous Mann production with the word "Vice" in the title. Sign us up!

Zack Snyder's Justice League (New movie) TBA 2021

Finally, it's time to #ReleasetheSnyderCut! The one true edit of Justice League that fans have demanded since 2017, basically, after director Zack Snyder had to step away from the movie when it was in post-production for personal reasons, and the end result was a horrible mess. In 2020, it was confirmed that Zack Snyder's Justice League is no longer a hashtag of a pipe dream but will appear on HBO Max as a four-part miniseries, featuring one-hour installments of the team-up between Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman, Aquaman, Cyborg, and Flash in line with Snyder's original vision. Finally, it's time to #ReleasetheSnyderCut! The one true edit of Justice League that fans have demanded since 2017, basically, after director Zack Snyder had to step away from the movie when it was in post-production for personal reasons, and the end result was a horrible mess. In 2020, it was confirmed that Zack Snyder's Justice League is no longer a hashtag of a pipe dream but will appear on HBO Max as a four-part miniseries, featuring one-hour installments of the team-up between Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman, Aquaman, Cyborg, and Flash in line with Snyder's original vision.