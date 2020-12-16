You Can Finally Watch HBO Max on Your Roku

The wait is over: WarnerMedia and Roku have finally made a deal to bring HBO Max to Roku devices beginning on December 17. The announcement comes right before the arrival of Wonder Woman 1984, the Warner Bros.-produced superhero sequel that will premiere on the platform on December 25, an unprecedented gamble for a tentpole blockbuster. (2017's Wonder Woman made more than $820 million.) With HBO Max now available on Roku, the company's approximately 46 million active users will get a chance to watch Gal Gadot fight Kristen Wiig's Cheetah from the comfort of their couches.

Since HBO Max debuted in May, with some initial confusion about how different it was from other HBO services and who had access to it, getting all the major devices onboard has been an ongoing struggle. Back in November, HBO Max made a deal with Amazon to make the subscription service available on Amazon Fire devices, and Roku, which controls a large part of the market share, was widely considered the next important piece of the puzzle.

Starting on December 17, Roku users will be able to download the HBO Max app on their device and finally catch up with The Flight Attendant or whatever other HBO Max content they've been scoping out for the past few months. For users already subscribed to HBO through their Roku devices, the HBO app will automatically update to become the HBO Max app.

"We believe that all entertainment will be streamed and we are thrilled to partner with HBO Max to bring their incredible library of iconic entertainment brands and blockbuster slate of direct to streaming theatrical releases to the Roku households with more than 100 million people that have made Roku the No. 1 TV streaming platform in America," said Scott Rosenberg, a Roku senior vice president, in a statement announcing the deal.

The two brands even did one of those nauseating cutesy Twitter exchanges to seal the deal, which you can check out below, if you have the stomach for it.