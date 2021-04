Everything We Know About HBO's Series on the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers

Imagine a series that combines Succession with The Last Dance. Sounds pretty good, right? Well, good news: A show just like that is on the way. HBO's next big flashy project is a drama about the Showtime era of the Lakers when Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar ruled the court with their breakneck playing. It's still a ways off from premiering, but the more we know, the more excited we get.

Who is behind this series?

So what, exactly, will it be about?

The big name on board is Adam McKay , the director who pivoted from Will Ferrell comedies to Oscar-nominated films about recent history. But most crucially for our purposes here: McKay is also an executive producer on Succession, so he knows something about creating addictive TV about larger-than-life personalities for HBO. The pilot is written by Max Borenstein, who created The Terror and most recently scripted the monster fight in Godzilla vs. Kong . Borenstein is also going to be an executive producer.The series will dig into the "Showtime" Lakers, who reigned in the 1980s, led by owner Jerry Buss, coach Pat Riley, and stars like Johnson and Abdul-Jabbar. Borenstein pitched it in an interview with Collider as The Crown with basketball. "It's a series, but obviously, its limitations are that it's inspired and based on a true story, but in a sense, structurally, it has [a] resemblance to The Crown," he said. "It's a dynasty story. It's the story of an American dynasty. In this case, because it's an American dynasty, it's not a monarchy, it's a story about celebrity and culture and entertainment as [seen] through the prism of the NBA and the prism of the Showtime Lakers."