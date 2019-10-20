There's been quite a bit of confusion about just exactly what kind of adaptation Damon Lindelof's Watchmen series is. Is it a sequel? A reboot? A "remix," as Lindelof initially described it? While you don't absolutely need to have read Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' original Watchmen comic book to understand or keep up, the show provides a good excuse to pick up a copy and experience the original story first-hand.
Those who have read the original comic book will notice many references and Easter eggs -- some more obvious than others -- scattered throughout the series. We'll be updating this post weekly with the callbacks we find in every episode. Here's everything we noticed in the Watchmen premiere episode.
Dr. Manhattan on Mars
This one is a bit of a gimme since Dr. Manhattan is easily the most recognizable character from Watchmen, but his appearance on Mars is a throwback to the significant time he spent there over the course of the comic book. Fed up with both Veidt and humanity in general, Jon leaves Earth. "Human affairs cannot be my concern," he says to Veidt. "I'm leaving this galaxy for one less complicated."
Surprise! He's back on the human side of the universe, and having fun creating and destroying new sandcastles on Mars. The one we catch a glimpse of in the grainy news broadcast isn't nearly as opulent as the one he builds on the red planet in the comic.
Rorschach's mask
The most easily identifiable throwback to the original comic book, Rorschach masks have been co-opted by the Seventh Kavalry. While the masks protect their identities, it's also pretty clear that the terrorist group idolizes Rorschach and have appropriated his morally absolute value system to fuel their white-supremacist views.
Angela's egg smiley face
While cracking eggs during a baking demonstration, Angela arranges five egg yolks in the shape of a smiley face, harkening back to Watchmen's iconic bloodstained smiley face button. Angela's egg yolks are one of the multiple times that Watchmen's iconic smiley face imagery pops up in this episode. Muddying the yolks creates the smile itself, but the kicker is the small string of blood in the yolk standing in for the left eye.
Squid rain
Veidt's big plan in Watchmen was to drop a giant, sonically charged squid into Manhattan in order to force humanity to unite against a common enemy. Now, 30 years in the future, it rains squid. Tiny squid, that, per Will Reeves' newspaper, have apparently destroyed homeless camps in Boise, Idaho, killing two. There's also an up close image of one of the squid displayed inside the pod when Looking Glass interrogates the suspected terrorist.
Little Bighorn and the 7th Kavalry
This isn't so much a Watchmen Easter egg as it is a historical one: Angela's pager sounds off with a "Little Bighorn" alert, which we infer signifies 7th Kavalry action after she rushes to her bakery, suits up, and breaks into a terrorist's mobile home so she can shove him into her trunk on the way to the police station. The alert draws its name from the Battle of Little Bighorn, which pitted Lieutenant Colonel Custer and the 7th Cavalry unit against Lakota Sioux and Cheyenne warriors led by Sitting Bull and Crazy Horse. Also called Custer's Last Stand, the battle saw Custer and his comparatively meager forces crushed, marking the most decisive Native American victory in the Plains Indian War. If you keep an eye out during Looking Glass' interrogation with the captured terrorist, there's also a portrait of Custer that flashes behind him the first time he asks about the 7th Kavalry.
"Veidt Officially Declared Dead" headline
As Angela walks to the bakery to get suited up, she passes by Will Reeves and we catch a glimpse of his newspaper. The biggest headline on the page is "Veidt Officially Declared Dead," suggesting that the man also known as Ozymandias is permanently gone. We know that's a lie, however; while we haven't gotten explicit confirmation on the show that Jeremy Irons' eccentric character is Adrian Veidt/Ozymandias, we're pretty sure.
"And we will whisper, 'No.'"
The video that Judd Crawford plays during the police meeting features an eerie 7th Kavalry speech that feels a lot like a manifesto. It also quotes one of the first, and perhaps most famous, Rorschach lines from the original Watchmen. The 7th Kavalry spokesperson says, "Soon, all the whores and race traitors will shout 'Save us!' And we will whisper, 'No.'" The original quotation is from Rorschach's diary: "The accumulated filth and all their sex and murder will foam up about their waists and all the whores and politicians will look up and shout 'Save us!'... and I'll look down and whisper 'No.'"
Quis custodiet ipsos custodes?
The phrase of the hour is "Who watches the Watchmen?" Judd Crawford closes out the police meeting by asking this question in Latin. The phrases appears throughout Watchmen and is arguably one of the central questions the novel poses.
Under the Hood
When Judd Crawford returns from the meeting, Angela is lounging at his desk, ready to confront him for not alerting her until well after the 7th Kavalry attack. In one shot, we get a clear glimpse of Under the Hood, Hollis Mason's autobiography, sitting on Judd's desk. Mason was the original Nite Owl; Under the Hood chronicles his journey to becoming a vigilante. It is one of the texts interspersed between chapters in Watchmen.
The Owlship
Not so much an Easter egg as a blatant reference, the ship makes its appearance during the cattle farm raid. Judd Crawford and pilot Pirate Jenny pursue the escaping 7th Kavalry airplane in a vessel that looks a lot like the one used by Dan Dreiberg, a.k.a. Nite Owl II. Judd and Pirate Jenny get in close to use the ship's flamethrower on the Cavalry plane; in the comic, Laurie Blake, the former Silk Spectre II and Dr. Manhattan's estranged girlfriend, accidentally activates the ship's flamethrower in the garage while she's looking for a dashboard lighter.
Even more owls
Okay, yes, we get it, we're supposed to associate Judd with Nite Owl. Aside from the bigger clues, owls tend to pop up in odd places around him. Angela uses a mug shaped like an owl when she sits at Judd's desk; one of her children uses owl-themed trainer chopsticks when Judd and his wife come over for dinner; an animated owl flies across the screen at the beginning of American Hero Story, which is playing in Judd's living room.
Pirate Jenny
We don't get to see a lot of Pirate Jenny, one of the masked detectives, in this episode. Her name, however, is an obscure throwback: "Pirate Jenny" is a song from The Threepenny Opera that at least partially inspired the comic within Watchmen, Tales of the Black Freighter, which appears between chapters throughout the original comic.
Dollar Bill on a racist National Bank poster
One of the original Minutemen, Dollar Bill was a masked hero sponsored by the National Bank. Dollar Bill was orchestrated as a publicity figure -- someone intended to signify an extra layer of protection over customers' money and drum up good press for the bank. He was eventually shot during a bank robbery. The poster we see on the wall in the 7th Kavalry hideout is from his publicity days though, depicting a smiling Dollar BIll dragging out a black man by his shirt. The text on the poster reads, "Our banks are clean and safe and family-oriented and we keep the riff-raff out!"
American Hero Story
A Ryan Murphy-esque show within the series, American Hero Story is all about the Minutemen of years past. In the opening sequence playing in Judd Crawford's living room, we see a table with place settings for Captain Metropolis, the Comedian, Moth Man, Dollar Bill, Silk Spectre, Nite Owl, and Hooded Justice.
Joe Keene and the "Sundancer in Chief"
As Judd Crawford is driving away from his home, we catch snippets of a radio segment that give light to some of the more contested politics of this alternate universe. One of the hosts brings up Joe Keene -- a.k.a. the man who orchestrated the original Keene Act that essentially shut down vigilantes not sponsored by the government in 1977. The host compares Keene, who is framed as a hero, to the current "Sundancer in Chief," presumably President Robert Redford.
"Pore Jud Is Dead"
The closing song of the episode, "Pore Jud Is Daid," is a song from Oklahoma. Yeah, poor Judd.
The drop of blood on Judd's badge
A final reference to the series' iconic smiley face imagery comes with the drop of Judd Crawford's blood that falls on his police badge as he hangs from the tree. It's almost perfectly shaped like the splatter that adorns the cover of Watchmen.
