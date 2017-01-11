Height Matters on 'The Bachelor' & 'The Bachelorette.' Here's Proof.

Fast-forward a decade: I am now a full-time data scientist, creating predictive models by day and obsessing over The Bachelor by night. Really, it was only a matter of time before I went Moneyball with the eligible Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants, those walking, talking, flirting clusters of data.

The Bachelor and Bachelorette aren't exactly known for diverse talent pools, but their contestants do range in height, a physical attribute ingrained in dating culture. Does height play a role in rose ceremony dominators? Could I use it to predict a winner for this season of The Bachelorette? After crunching the measurements for 32 Bachelors and Bachelorettes, along with information on all contestants from each season since 2013 (or, 187 men and women over the course of seven seasons), the answer is yes. Here's the math: